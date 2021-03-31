NWSC Incepts Katosi Water Treatment Plant Construction Final Phase

Kampala. The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has confirmed resuming the last phase of construction on Katosi Water Treatment Plant. Redpepper Reports.

In its Tuesday, March 30, statement, NWSC revealed that the plant, which will produce 240 million liters of water per day yet to serve over 7.5 million people, has already surpassed is at 95% level of construction.

Eng Alex Gisagara – NWSC Director Engineering Services, noted that they are now testing the plant’s systems, checking among others; electrical control units, water pumps, and pipelines.

Project management says the project will ensure that the first drop of water reaches Nsumba water reservoirs by the end of April.

Eng Johnson Amayo, – the Deputy Managing Director of Technical Services says NWSC is moving away from the traditional treatment of water by sedimentation to the use of dissolved air floatation, to deal with the problem of increasing algae on Lake Victoria.

“Upon completion, the Katosi plant will be the first and biggest plant in East and Central Africa using the AquaDAF and AquaZur technologies,” he explained.

The modern plant shall consolidate water recycling and sludge thickening to lessen plant losses and promote environmental conservation.

Project Facilities under execution

• A 500m offshore abstraction pipeline into Lake Victoria.

• A scada system that will be integrated with the existing NWSC installations

• A modern laboratory to enhance water quality monitoring and management

• A mechanical workshop

•A compact wastewater treatment plant

•A solid-waste handling and incineration facility

• A modern staff housing estate with modern amenities and recreation facilities

Katosi water transmission network

From the plant, water shall be pumped to the new Nsumba reservoirs (40million liters capacity) through a 9.5km bulk DN1400mm pipeline.

•The water shall be drifted to Kampala via Mukono – Seeta – Sonde – Namugongo channel, through a 55km DN1400mm bulk pipeline.

•The Project also entails the construction of a 15million liter reservoir in Sonde and booster station in Namugongo.

The project also has a component to supply water to Katosi, Lugazi town, and the surrounding areas.