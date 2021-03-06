NEXT BIG THING; PRODUCER SYBER MAGICIANS ON THE RISE

Fast-rising music producer Syber magician is the boy of the moment. His magic hands have produced many different hits with the latest Ayagala by Bryan Weiser. His story to the top is so inspiring. We caught up with him.

Briefly tell us where Syber Magician started from?

It is a very long journey, my brother. I started showing signs of becoming a producer way back while I was still young in the ghettos of Kamokya. My parents would tell me to go to school but I would rather divert to a friend’s studio in Komakya. He trained me and by the time I finished S4, I felt I knew all and needed not to continue going to school. Today I am one of the best producers in town simply because I followed my heart.

What other producers, songwriters and/or artists do you see as your primary inspirations?

The artists that have inspired us the most are very many. From the likes of Bobi Wine, Chameleon and all. And the producers I can say there are not many but a few who inspired me.

How did you first connect with Eddy Yawe? I understand you recorded some of his biggest hits?

We first met through friends. Those friends of mine talked to him about me. He must have listened to some songs I have worked on. The next day he called our management like “OK, let’s do some business.” Since then, our relationship with him and other artists has been really strong.

What is distinctive about production?

Our trademark is classic melodies with a contemporary production. Simple and classic. All the videos we have worked on are always good.

Do you have a favourite musical project that you’ve worked on?

Obviously, we feel strongly about Eddy Yawe and now Ayagala by Bryan Weisy, It’s also an honour to get to work with great artists like Irene Kayemba, Coco figure and many more.

Is there an artist you want to work with that you have not yet had the opportunity to work with?

Ever since we hit the streets we´ve been dreaming about working with the likes of Sheeba Karungi, Lydia Jazmine and many more. Other artists I think could also create magic with them.

What can we expect from Syber Magicians in 2021?

We have many new exciting projects lined up for us in 2021. We are blessed to work with the best people in the industry, and we´ll definitely do our best to be present on the charts. All we can do is just continue having fun and create the music that we love. At the end of the day it’s the public that will decide.



Do you have advice for young people who want to become pop music producers?

Go for what you´re feeling and what comes natural to you. Don’t try to copy the latest hot sound, then it will be too late. Believe in your own original ideas, and find people to collaborate with who share your vision. Finding the right management is also the key.

Of course you also have to learn your craft and get experience. To get results tends to take longer than you think, but never quit your dream.

What do you like to do for fun outside of working on music?

When we’re not in the studio our main focus is our families. Once in a while it´s also fun just to hang with friends or go clubbing.

What has been your challenge working with Ug Musicians?

I haven’t found many challenges so far. I Have had a good ride with them now. A few challenges so far can be easily handled.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

Man. I am currently meeting a lot of people who matter in the industry. I have big projects I am working on right now. Next five years, I am the producer to be looked at.

