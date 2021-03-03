‘MY TOWN’ hitmaker Singer Legacy shaking the music industry 2021

Legacy, real name Yiga Peter Alexander, is a Ugandan recording and performing Singer and Songwriter. Legacy was born several years ago on 25th August and was raised by a single mother in Makindye, a suburb of Kampala, the Ugandan capital.

He attended his primary school at New African Child Primary School in Najjanankumbi before joining St. Peter’s S.S Nsambya in 2013 where he completed his O’level in 2016 and A-Level in 2018. During his first year in high school, having been exposed to various music genres both locally and internationally, Legacy started his epic musical journey with his first single titled ‘Dream Chaser’ (produced by Century Vybz).

Legacy later released another single entitled ‘Boss Lady’ in 2018. He made his major breakthrough in 2020 with his hit song dubbed ‘My Town’. He considers ‘My Town’ the song that introduced him to mainstream media and earned him recognition, gaining massive airplay on different media stations and night clubs.

Legacy wants to become one of the popular artists that inspire so many people regardless of their backgrounds.

He also intends to set up a music recording studio that will see him facilitate the growth, exposure, and development of several rising artists’ dreams. He intends to set up a studio that will enable so many talented people out there who cannot manage to raise money for recording music.

We caught up with him

What drew you to the music industry?

Passion drew me to the industry but still, it’s now a business to me. So it’s such paramount that I can never risk losing it all.

Who are you inspired by?

To be honest, I’m inspired by me (myself) and the good people in the community.

Please explain your creative process

When I started singing a few years back, I had a different style of music but I have steadily been advancing to something better. And btw, I’m someone who always listens to what people tell me and I just sieve after.

How many songs have you recorded ever since you joined the industry?

I have so far 5 songs. And more yet to be released as well.

Who writes your songs?

Well, I personally write my music but I also have a team with whom I sit down during the recording session and rectify a few errors here and there.

So far, what has been your breakthrough song?

I consider ‘My Town’ as the song that introduced me to mainstream media and also earned me recognition, gaining massive airplay on different media stations and night clubs.

Is there a hidden meaning in any of your music?

Yeah, actually when u listen to “my town” you’ll also notice that there is a hidden meaning in it, in this song I sing about a lady but referring her to some town, so someone might really get confused but of course just a few.

Let’s talk about the challenges in the industry, how has it been?

Well, the hardest part of the industry is the promotion part. It makes music distribution very hard and yet for u to be known outside there you need a lot of promotion and good work.

Do you have any regrets about joining the industry?

Regrets are in everything especially when ur just starting it up but then persistence and humbleness keeps us moving.

Do you collaborate with others? What is that process?

I haven’t collaborated with any artist but I’m in that process. Soon I will.

Please discuss how you interact with and respond to fans

Wow!!! My fans are my biggest customers, as we all know, a customer is so delicate, they can easily be taken away from u if u don’t respect them. Whenever I’m interacting with my fans, respect comes first and then I shower them with fan love

Would you date your music fan? How about your fellow musician?

Well, dating my music is not an issue but the issue is finding someone who has the qualities that any person would look into the people they wanna date. So dating a fan ain’t bad. It only worsens when u have chosen the wrong one. Hahahahaha.

About a fellow musician, yes I would still date her if she has got the qualities as I said earlier.

What is your favourite part about this line of work? Your least favourite? Why?

My favourite part is studio sessions because this is where we develop what to give out to our lovely fans (customers) and to the world at large.

Have you ever dealt with performance anxiety?

Well, umm, u know as any rising artist u always have that anxiety but i have always tried to fight it in a calm and keen way. Yes, I have always dealt with performance anxiety.

Tell me about your favourite performance venues



This has been nyege nyege, but I also hope to perform in some of the biggest venues around the country and the world at large.

What advice would you have for someone wanting to follow in your footsteps?

Be consistent, have self-belief, be humble, ask for guidance from the right people whenever in need. Be focused. You must Know that u started this journey alone and no one forced you into it so u have to work upon it.

What is your latest project?

I have “My Town”, “Settle” Binyuma and many more.

What is your next five-year plan?

I want to become one of the popular artists that inspire so many people regardless of their backgrounds.

I also intend to set up a music recording studio that will see me facilitate the growth, exposure, and development of several rising artists’ dreams.



I intend to set up a studio that will enable so many talented people out there who cannot manage to raise money for recording music.

I still intend to work with different artists as a way of pushing my career far. Signing willing artists will come in when, by God’s grace, I manage to set up a record label in the future.