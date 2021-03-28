TRAGEDY: Andrew Mwenda Loses Nephew in Boda-Boda Accident

DECEASED: Andrew Kahangwe succumbed to severe injuries after being knocked down by a boda boda cyclist in Fort Portal city.

Fort Portal – A nephew to renown veteran journalist and proprietor of Independent Magazine, Andrew Mwenda succumbs to several injuring following a boda-boda accident, RedPepper Digital has learnt.

In a tweet posted, Mwenda pronounced the passing of his nephew, Kenneth Andrew Kahangwe, after being knocked down by a boda-boda cyclist on Sunday Palm Sunday afternoon in Maguru, Fort Portal City.

“It is with great shock and sadness that I announce the death of our nephew, Kenneth Andrew Kahangwe. Kenneth died 30 minutes ago, a few minutes after being knocked down by a boda boda in Maguru, Fort Portal City,” a grieving Mwenda tweeted.

The veteran journalist further revealed that the youthful Kahangwe was set to be laid to rest on Wednesday.

“Burial will take place on Wednesday March 31st in Fort Portal,” read a tweet off Mwenda’s timeline.

Fort Portal Northern Division MP, Margret Muhanga, took to her social media to eulogise her fallen nephew.

“Kenneth was our late sister’s son. When Flo had him on 23rd April 1985, all schools in Fort Portal had closed due to NRA occupation. I took on the task of tending to this baby until schools reopened in 1986,” a sorrowful Muhanga tweeted.

