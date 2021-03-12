Museveni Reappoints IGP Ochola for Police Top job

Naguru – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has renewed the contract of Inspector General of police Okoth Martin Ochola at the helm of the force.

Ochola’s reappointment as IGP will be scrutinized and assessed by the parliamentary vetting committee Friday afternoon.

President-elect Museveni first appointed Mr Ochola as Inspector General of Police in March 2018 replacing Gen. Kale Kayihura who had served in the position for more than 10

years.

Ochola’s contract at the helm of the Police force was set to expire this month March 2021 after three years of service in the top job.

The IGP’s reappointment comes close to three months since the reshuffle that saw the designation of Maj Gen Paul Lokech as Deputy IGP in December 2020.

Maj Gen. Lokech replaced Maj Gen Stephen Muzeeyi Sabiiti Sabiiti who was appointed to deputise Martin Ochola on March 4, 2018 when Museveni sacked the then IGP Gen Edward Kale Kayihura and elevated Ochola who was his deputy to IGP.

IGP Ochola spans a career of service in the Uganda Police of over three decades from 1988.