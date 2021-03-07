Museveni capacity To Stay in Power is Art, Deserves PhD – Odonga Otto

Kampala – Aruu County legislator Hon. Odonga Otto has said that the most common mistake the opposition in Uganda has repeatedly done is to think President Yoweri Museveni is weak.

Otto revealed that it was about time the opposition studied all the tricks Museveni has used to maintain power for now three decades.

“All the previous presidents in Uganda left power by force. For Museveni to stay in power for over 30 years is an art. He deserves a PhD,” says Odonga.

Uganda president-elect Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

However, Otto thinks that it’s time for Museveni to engage with his opponents for the good of Uganda instead of using the military to express his dissatisfaction towards his opponents.

He believes Museveni doesn’t lose anything by engaging opposition leaders like Bobi Wine.

“We need genuine dialogue with all players on board. We need church leaders, the judiciary, and all political actors involved. Dialogue should be tied to transition so that we know that after President Museveni, who comes next?” says Otto.

Nonetheless he also cautions Bobi Wine to avoid being radical.

“As presidential material, he (Bobi Wine) needs to be reasonable and learn how to engage. Bobi Wine doesn’t have to wait to be the President. He may never actually be the President. He needs to create a think-tank to see how he can engage the government to get his people what they want,” he says.