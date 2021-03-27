MJ Safaris Uganda’s Mwere Elected New Chairman of Tour Guides Forum Uganda

Mwere (4th From -L) With the TGFU Executive Members During the AGM on Friday

James Mwere, the founder of Mj Safaris Uganda has been elected the new chairman of the Tour Guides Forum Uganda an association of all tour guides in Uganda.

Mwere’s Two year’s leadership was constituted at the scientific Annual General Meeting (AGM) of members of TGFU held Friday 26th March, 2021 at Jevine hotel Rubaga, in Kampala.

He is also the Senior Tourism Officer at the Ministry of Tourism And Heritage in Busoga kingdom, an experienced tour guide and consultant with over fifteen years of practice in the industry.

In his acceptance speech, Mwere said members expect TGFU to continue providing innovative solutions that will help Tourism Industry manage the longer term effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

‘’The COVID-19 crisis is an opportunity to rethink how tourism interacts with our societies, other economic sectors and our natural resources and ecosystems; to measure and manage it better; to ensure a fair distribution of its benefits’’, said Mwere.

TGFU started in March 2014 by the chairperson elect Mwere and the initiative was to unite Tour guides as a family; to share knowledge, information, skills, current affairs, helping each other in times of need.

The Executive members designated on Friday are; James Mwere the chairperson who will be deputized by Hassan Mutebi.

Others include; Moses Lubowa the General Secretary, Joseph Mutebi treasurer, while Board members are Muleme Augustine, Hamidah Nakato, and Carol Amutuhaire.

The election Process and AGM was supported by Lydia Mama Mpanga, Denis Ntage of Raft Uganda, Angella from Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) quality assurance, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and Albert Kasozi the marketing manager for Tourism And Heritage Buganda Kingdom.

Tourism is one of Uganda’s major economic sectors, leading among the best-largest export categories. In Uganda, it supports many with jobs both directly and indirectly and provides livelihoods for millions.

However Mwere revealed that to transform tourism, the Government needs to address five priority areas including; Mitigating socio-economic impacts on livelihoods, Boost competitiveness and build resilience, Advance innovation and digital transformation of tourism, Foster sustainability and green growth and Coordination, partnerships to restart and transform sector towards achieving SDGs.