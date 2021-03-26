Min. Ssempija Refutes Taking of Cattle from Research Centre

Minister Vincent Ssempija has today clarified with denial on allegations about his taking of cattle from a national research center. Redpepper Reports.

The minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries Vincent Ssempija has denied all the allegations that he withdrew animals from the National Animal Genetic Research Center and Data Bank.

The legislator was defending against himself that he took fifteen breeding cows from Luseke Stock Farm.

The minister clarified that neither did he influence the center to give him 15 cows nor did he take these breeding animals. He said the cattle were an offered donation at a public event. In his opinion, these were castrated bulls that were not even in the breeding process.

“Based on facts, it is clear that I did not request or even direct the National Animal Genetic Research Centre and Data Bank, to provide or release breeding animals to be slaughtered at that function,” Minister Ssempija explained before the House.

“It is also not true that the function was a personal function and this decision to contribute the 15 cattle, was independently taken by the management of National Animal Genetic Research Centre and Data Bank, and this has been clarified by that management.”

He emphasized that the function was a public ceremony to reveal the development the government had achieved.