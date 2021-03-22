‘Masindi Hotel’ Donates Computers, Furniture to Tourism Office Ahead of Centenary Celebrations

Masindi Hotel's Rahim Hands Over the Donation to Moses Kalyegira ,the DCO and Ritah Karungi , the District Tourism Officer

In a bid to boost Domestic Tourism in the Country, Uganda’s Oldest Masindi Hotel has donated computers and assorted Furniture to Masindi District Tourism Office, the Capital of Bunyoro. This is part of the Hotel’s Social Corporate Responsibility (CSR) ahead of Centenary Commemoration in 2023

Handing over the donations worthy millions of shillings to Ritah Karungi Abwooli, the Masindi District Tourism Officer, Masindi Hotel’s Rahim Mohammed said the move is aimed at improving marketing within and outside Uganda, create more tourism awareness within the domestic population and ensure that Tourism information is safely stored.

‘’As Masindi Hotel we appreciate the efforts done by the Tourism office to promote Domestic tourism , the reason we are refurbishing it .This area is one of the destinations with unique Tourism offerings like the all year round sunny climate and unique, fauna and flora that make it potentially one of the most popular tourist places’’, said Mohammed.

He added that Many Ugandans do not know the tourist attractions in their own country, which makes it difficult to promote tourism.

‘’However, the growth of Uganda’s tourism sector is partly dependent on the promotion of domestic tourism and Masindi Hotel has embraced all the activities unveiled by the Tourism Office here’’, revealed Mohammed.

Receiving the donations, Karungi hailed Masindi Hotel Administration and urged the government to ensure that the development of the transport network is efficient since it has a direct impact on improving accessibility to tourist destinations within Uganda.

Masindi has several globally renowned attractions including Masindi Hotel, Murchison Falls National Park, Polish Cemetery Masindi, Royal Mile Budongo Forest, Wild Whispers Africa, and Murchison Backpackers Safaris among other destinations.

Since 2019, the District embarked on serious domestic Tourism initiatives and by early this year, despite the COVID-19 setback the programs were embraced by the population and institutions.

Historical Masindi Hotel, the oldest in Uganda was built in 1923 by East Africa Railways and Harbors Company.

According to Wikipedia, Masindi was a transit point for many goods and produce from the Northern Congo and Southern Sudan destined for export to European markets in the early 20th century.

Cargo was shipped across Lake Albert, trucked from Butiaba up to Masindi Customs Sheds. From Masindi, goods were trucked on to Masindi Port on to Lake Kyoga where it was shipped down to Soroti and then by railway to Mombasa. Ernest Hemingway was involved in two plane crashes at Murchison Falls and Butiaba airstrip, within the space of one week.

Ernest recovered at Masindi Hotel for 3 months. Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn stayed at Masindi Hotel whilst filming The African Queen at Masindi Port.

After independence Masindi Hotel was taken over by the Government, and it was a part of the Uganda Hotels chain for nearly 30 years.In 2000, Masindi Hotel was privatized and has undergone major renovations attracting World Tourists from all corners of the world.