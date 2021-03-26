Lydia Jazmine Scoops Radiant Brand Ambassador Deal

Lydia Jazmine has been revealed as the new brand ambassador for Radiant Cosmetics. Redpepper Reports.

The renowned singer was introduced during the presser at the Mestil Hotel and Residences in Kampala yesterday.

Expressing gratitude for the new contractual opportunity, Jazmine said she is excited to join the Radiant Cosmetics family.

“I am thrilled to be associated with Radiant, a brand that is loved across the Great Lakes region. The team is a true hair and skin expert that understands the importance of beauty for African women. I admire the fact that this brand celebrates Afropolitan women,” Lydia explained.

Radiant Brand Manager Catherine Mulanghi explained the choice as a woman who exemplifies confidence and beauty. “Jazmine is a talented and accomplished artist, entrepreneur, and a model of female empowerment.” The singer is steward to personify the meaning behind the “Look Good, Feel Great slogan.”

The Head Marketing, Movit Products Limited, Robert Kitenda said the singer was confirmed as the “new brand ambassador because she is a Ugandan icon that outlines the attitude and confidence that is synonymous with the brand.” “We are here to empower Ugandan women in their journey of personal transformation by offering them superior products which promote smooth skin and strong beautiful hair,” Robert noted.

Jazmine’s new role will see her headline major Radiant Cosmetics events and campaigns in Uganda and beyond.