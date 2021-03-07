Lions Club Donates 500 life jackets To Schools, Communities on Lake Bunyonyi Islands

Kabale – The lions clubs of Kabale and Kampala central on Friday donated 500 life jackets and 1 tonne of maize flour to 7 schools and communities living on the islands of Lake Bunyonyi in Kabale and Rubanda districts.

The school are Bwama primary school , Bwama secondary school , Bufuka primary school, little angels , good life community primary school, Kifuka primary school al from Kitumba sub county and Kyabahinga primary school from Bubare sub county Rubanda district .

Two women groups of Kakooko women’s group from Kitumba Sub County and Kitooma women’s group from Rubaya sub county in Kabale district.

Canon Lydia Ibingira, president of Lions Club of Kampala central revealed that as a club they begun raising the funds for the life jackets for the pupils and students on schools on lake Bunyonyi after getting reports that students were drowning going to school and that also some were not attending school due to fear of drowning during when there is bad weather on the lake.

She added that the club managed to raise ugx 30 Million to buy 500 life jackets as a way of reducing the drowning accidents and guarantee people’s safety on the lake.

Annet Nebye, the President Lions Club Kabale disclosed that they also donated maize flour to help the pupils and their families so that they can get lunch packages when they are going to school.

Prof. Ezra Suruma, the senior Presidential Advisor on finance and Makerere University Chancellor revealed that as Lions Club of Kampala central they got concerned following various accidents where people would drown and die sailing for safety due to lack of life jackets, he also says that they did the contrition after realizing that the problem could one day affect, learners heading or leaving school and they could drown in the lake.

“Following the survey that most people were drowning in lake Bunyonyi while sailing we decided to donate these life jackets voluntarily to save lives,” said Prof. Suruma.

Robert Kanyooma, the head teacher Bwama Primary school, revealed that the donation of the life jackets is a huge relief to the pupils of his school saying that the school has a population of 380 pupils.

In 2019 a pupil of the school, drowned into the lake after a canoe he was in capsized.

“Due to lack of life jackets, learners at times fail to attend school during bad weather as they fear crossing the lake or at times go back home from school before its time and sometimes the pupils are forced to sleep at school,” said Kanyooma.

Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, Kabale Municipality mayor who represented Darius Nandinda, Kabale Resident District Commissioner Lauded Lions club for the cause towards reducing accidents on lake Bunyonyi.

Prof Ezra Suruma hands over some of life jackets.

Accidents common on lake Bunyonyi. In October 2020, Amon Turyatemba, a student of Nyabikoni secondary school drowned in lake Bunyonyi while on tour. In August 2020, five people all residents of Karambo village in Muko sub county of Rubanda district drowned in the same lake and died.

On August 11, 2020, three people including John Bosco Tumuheki, Felix Arineitwe and Firicano Turyahikayo, all residents of Katetenkora village in Nyamiryango Parish, Butanda Sub County in Kabale district drowned after their canoe capsized in the same lake.

In June 2020, two people from Muko sub-county in Rubanda district drowned in the same lake while travelling in a canoe.

This is not the first donation to some of the schools at the Lake. In December 2018, Uganda Police Force donated 150 life jackets to Kyabahinga, Bufuka and Kifuka primary schools.