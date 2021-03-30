Legislative Assembly Resolves To Rent Another Building

Kampala. Parliament has resolved to rent another building for the incoming legislative term. Redpepper Reports

The agreement came in with concerns to accommodate more Members of Parliament in the 11th Parliament. Though the construction of the new August house is still underway, the completion of the new parliament building is being due to a change in design. Perhaps, without renting a new building, several MPs would be left with no office.

The 11th Parliament will be with 529 MPs, up from 456 MPs in the 10th Parliament.

This progress to contract more offices was disclosed by the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Rebecca Kadaga whilst interfacing with MPs from Bugisu and Sebei areas at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

As of now, legislators have offices on three buildings all of them on parliament Avenue in Kampala; the main building of parliament, Development House, and Queen chambers.

Kadaga said that the construction of a new parliament chamber of parliament is to accommodate almost 600 MPs has been delayed due to a change in design.