KCCA FC Manager Mike Mutebi Bows Out, Byekwaso Interim Coach

Kampala – The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club Manager, Mike Hillary Mutebi has, left the Kasasira Boys.

The club management made the revelation in a press statement issued on Monday March 29 citing that the premier league three-time winner Mutebi resigned with the consent of the top flight club

“KCCA FC and the Manager, Mike Hillary Mutebi has today, the 29th of March 2021 agreed by mutual consent to terminate his employment with immediate effect,” read the statement.

Mutebi steered the Kasasiro Boys to Three (03) League titles, two (02) Uganda Cups, four (04) Super Cups and One (01) CECAFA Clubs Cup over the last five years.

The outspoken management becomes KCCA FC’s most successful Manager in the Club’s history.

The Kasasiro club administration revealed Morley Byekwaso takes charge of all First Team duties as the Interim Manager immediately.

The Club commended his immense contribution in making KCCA FC, the leading Club in Uganda and wished him well in his future endeavours.

The Uganda premier league side lingers in four place with 27 points from 15 games behind URA FC (36), Vipers SC (33) and Express FC (32points).

Mutebi’s shock exit comes barely a fortnight after the Kasasiro Boys lost to Vipers SC on March 17 at St Mary’s Stadium.