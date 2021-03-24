‘KASINO’hit maker Naeto G talks music & Murders in the industry

Fast-rising star Padiet Goch as known as NAETO G is a South Sudanese musician and songwriter. Born in 1999 in Nimuli south Sudan raised up in Arua Uganda

He took second place in a local talent

competition at a young age and won many awards like JHFA & ATA UG,

Naeto is currently known by his hit songs, entitled KASINO & ORIGINAL, and later followed by his other songs like Party and Lard.

Red pepper caught up with him and shared a few about his love for music

What first got you into music?

I just felt. I loved feeling something. I like loud. I like guitars. I like melodies and I like shouting so for that it simply drew me to the music industry

Who is Naeto G?

Padiet Goch as known as NAETO G is a South Sudanese musician and songwriter. Born in 1999 in Nimuli Sout Sudan raised up in Arua Uganda, took second place in a local talent competition at a young age and won many awards like JHFA (Jonglei Hall of Fam) & WTA UG, (WesNile Talents Awards) Naeto came up to be known by his hit songs, entitled KASINO & ORIGINAL and later followed by his currently trending Song JAKA

Briefly tell us your music background? Was your family supportive in the first place?



I grew up with a dad who loved The Beatles more than anything but he only streams one type of rock that’s Dinka Traditional Music, Mom has never really been into music. My brothers and I weren’t encouraged from playing music by our parents, but we were often told that we probably wouldn’t be particularly good so it was hard at the beginning

What is the saddest moment you can recall when you had just started?

Being famous is great. The saddest moments in my music history prove that it’s not always a happy ending in the world of music.

The other night, I had heard that LIL JAY of cozoos clan the lead singer in south Sudan music was found dead.

It was a clear case shot by unknown gun-men and if you ever listened to any of the music his band produced, it’s clear that he struggled with depression throughout his life.

Who inspired you to make music?

Actually, I got inspired by myself, myself and myself because I was surrounded by music of varying genres at a young age.

I began singing in the church choir but when I was given the opportunity to learn an instrument in fifth grade, I took it because I wanted to learn a different side of music.

From there I was then accepted into a performing arts middle school which gave me the opportunity to learn more about music.

Describe the music that you typically create?

Simple I will typically describe it as Timbre Dancehall because it got the characteristic quality of sound which makes it unique.

your songs are receiving massive airplay, in your thinking, what contributed to this?

To get airplay “Bribe the companies that own radio and TV Stations. In general, musicians do not get paid for radio play. They have to sell CDs or tracks.

Let’s talk about your latest song, what is the message behind this song?

My latest song is JAKA. The word Jaka is in the Dinka language meaning Touch me, This song is perfect for all levels and the circle is being hit by romance or longing for a loved one. In the lyrics of this song, we can see what I am trying to describe and convey to people.

The beginning of the verse of this song describes how a girl should smartly dance to her man, that no anybody can accompany him at that time, While in the second verse it’s talking about. The loneliness that I felt caused a very deep longing to a beloved lover that made me feel happy

Who writes your songs?

I do it myself. I am an artist and a songwriter Though I have a team that correct me in some lyrics in the song during recording,

Which artists, would you wish to collaborate with?

I will like to collaborate with Beenie Gunter of Uganda and MT7 of South Sudan,

Apart from your latest song, what other songs have your produced?

Apart from Jaka. I have produced hit songs like Original, Party, Kasino, Larda, and Fall are currently topping the Music charts in south Sudan

What is your favorite song among them all?

my favorite song among is Kasino because it gave me a breakthrough into the Music industry

What is one message you would give to your fans?

To all my fans around the world, You’re all my motivation; you are what drives me to grind each and every day because I don’t want to let any of you down. I want all of you to be proud of me. In closing, I want to thank all of you again for being the best fans possible.

Do you sing in the shower? What songs?

Yeah sure!! Actually, that’s where I commonly create my hit songs since I do a lot of freestyle and become mad when showering.

What would you are doing right now if it wasn’t for your music career?

When you think of a career in music, you might start with the performers who are center stage, if not being an artist i would have been a Sound tech. And so many to others

Where have you performed? Do you have any upcoming shows?

I performed in so many locations but mainly in Northern Uganda in Venues like Vegas and Relaxy, for the favorite and least venue,i can’t talk about it now because almost all venues serve the same favor

How do you feel the Internet has impacted the music business?

Sadly,” Internet has made music more accessible to the public and made it more difficult for artists to make money, and importantly, it also happens to be an incredible tool that enables independent musicians to find a global audience without the help of a major label.

What is your favorite song to perform?

My favorite song to perform is ORIGINAL Because its hitting thus all fans love it

Which famous female musicians, do you admire?

When I was young at the age of 12, it was my South Sudanese top lady in the music industry called TUTU BABIE but now currently my crush is my girlfriend (Love)

What has been your greatest challenge in the ug music industry?

You know in my country South Sudan We’ve never been freer to create, distribute, market, and sell our music, and we can even do it all from the comfort of our own homes

What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

Lots of things, but what stands out the most: was when me and my friend used to throw rocks at cars and broke a window.



If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?

Streaming royalties need to be fair and distributed fairly. I would change it by letting the artists perform their composed songs instead of their companies hiding their masterpieces and saying those are bullshit stuff