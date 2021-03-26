Internal Affairs Rejects Express Passport fees Increment

Kampala – The Ministry of Internal Affairs has disagreed with the Express Passport fee increment, RedPepper has learnt.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has on Friday, March 26, confirmed that there will be no intention of express passport fee raise to applicants from UGX 400,000 to UGX 1.5 million.

This follows an earlier requisition by parliament as a resolution for the long queues at the Immigrations Offices.

In February, Members of Parliament on the Public Accounts Committee asked the accounting officer of the Ministry Benon Mutambi and the Under Secretary Lynette Bagonza to increase the fees. This was in reasoning that if the fees rise, a few Ugandans will afford the money and this will automatically restrain the crowds at the Ministry.

The fee for a regular East African e-passport is UGX250,000 which takes roughly a fortnight after payments are settled by the applicant in an authorized bank. Despite one can obtain a passport immediately if one pays for the express service which costs UGX400,000.

Jacob Simiyu, the Ministry’s spokesperson noted that there is no intention of increasing the passport fees from UGX 250,000 to UGX 1.5 million.

“All passports are at UGX 250,000 but some Ugandans who can add UGX 150,000 do that and acquire the passport in 2 days. When you pay 250,000 you wait for 2 weeks,” Simiyu explained.

According to his clarification on the matter, Ministry has not pondered hiking fees, “not in this financial year or the next one.”

A diplomatic passport can be acquired at UGX 500,000. Apparently, applicants queue at the Ministry as early as 4 am. To resolve the queueing issue, the ministry intends to come up with a decentralization system that will help applicants acquire passports from their regions.

Noteworthy, passports can be applied for via an online system