I LOVE SHEEBA SO MUCH, RISING STAR JERA ON HER MUSIC SUCCESS JOURNEY

Nasuuna Hajara stage name known as Jera is a musician and businesswoman. She is the only one who sings in her supportive family.

She started singing in 2016 and ever since then she has come releasing hit songs in and out. Her latest Sukari has raised her music bar high. She is the most talked-about singer in 2021.

Music analyst says Sukari is the song of 2021 so far.

She shares her music journey.



What first got you into music?

Well. It is the passion I had for singing from way back in childhood. I would mime songs of great artists abroad while in school. That love for singing drove me to who I am now.

Who is Jera?

Jera is a very humble person. God-fearing and a great businesswoman. I just love doing business and an open-minded person. That is Jera for you.

Briefly tell us your music background? Was your family supportive in the first place?

I grew up with a single mum. She has always given me tough love. But she has always supported me in all ways musically and financially. I recall when I was starting to sing, she sat me down and counselled me about all the life challenges. She didn’t have any music background but she is exposed to life. I am glad she has been supportive.

What is the saddest moment you can recall when you had just started?

I haven’t one yet. I have been so lucky that my mother has protected me from the harsh world. So I can’t identify any sad moment.

Who inspired you to make music?

I love someone who is doing well. I get inspired by people who do well and are better. Can’t mention any person.

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

I create afrobeat. I create some dance hall music.

With no doubt, your songs are receiving massive airplay, in your thinking, what contributed to this?

Well, it is good music. Also, I have so many people around me that move my music. It is not always a lot of money. Because my music sounds good, it makes the world love and listens to it.

Let’s talk about your latest song, what is the message behind this song?

Wow, Sukari is my latest song. I got to understand that Ugandans loved the song but didn’t know what I was singing about. Sukari was in Swahili. I sat down and wrote it in Luganda. Sukari is the sweetness of a body. I wasn’t just praising my man in the song.



Who writes your songs?

I write some of my songs. But other songs are written by some other writers.

Which artists would you wish to collaborate with?

Currently, I am not looking for any singer to work with. I am concentrating on doing solo songs.

Apart from your latest song, what other songs have you produced?

I have a song called Byadala, Mufele wa love and many more. My fans can look for them all on all online stores.

What is one message you would give to your fans?

I am requesting my fans to look up to my music and support. Listen to my songs and buy them online.

Do you sing in the shower? What songs?

Hahahaha. I don’t sing in the shower. I rarely do that. Most time when I am showering I have songs playing in the background.

What would you be doing right now, if it wasn’t for your music career?

I would be a top wholesaler. I love business personally.

Where have you performed? What are your favourite and least favourite venues? Do you have any upcoming shows?

I have performed at Kyadondo critical oval. I have been at all the biggest stages around Kampala. From the Namboole stage to Freedom Cindy with different artists.

How do you feel the Internet has impacted the music business?

The Internet has helped us. Some people never listen to mainstream media. But with the internet, people can access me and other singers.

What is your favourite song to perform?

I love all my songs. And when I am performing, I love all the songs.

Which famous female musicians do you admire? What has been your greatest challenge in the ug music industry?

I love Sheeba Karungi so much. I look up to her all the time. She is one singer that has proved to herself that words can’t destroy her. I simply love her. Regardless of what she has been talked about. I face other challenges the rest females artists have faced. From Financial to promotion.

What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

Uh. It is a deeper one. I can’t talk about it but just know it is a deep one.

If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?

Well, if I could I think it is copyright. You produce a song and it becomes a hit and you never earn anything from it. In Uganda, you’ve to do a lot of songs to gain from it.

What’s next for you?

I have a lot of music in the store I am still working on. Very soon, I will be releasing them. I urge all my Ugandan fans to look up to my songs and the latest being Suukali.

