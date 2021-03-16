I am in love with Kenzo, Suvi bits shares her music story

Atuheire Sylivia is the latest addition in the music industry. Her songs are soothing and have seen rise to the top. She is the next big thing in the industry. We caught up with her and shared her success story.

What is getting you into music?

There are many (wrong) things happening across the globe as regards to Relationships, finance and lifestyle among others. Most of which need to be changed and Music is a voice that can reach many ears and thus a lot of issues can be addressed through music.



Who’s Suvi in the first place?

My name is Sylivia Atuheire/ Suvi Bits.I am a born of Ntungamo.

Who inspired you to make music?

I love Sheebah Kalungi. The lady has shown the world what music means then Eddy Kenzo, some of his music is so much educative. And on the gospel part of it, Pr Wilson Bugembe does it best for me. Internationally, Jason Derulo hits it differently for me.

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

My baby song is actually a love song And entirely my music is gonna be rotating around three themes that’s Love, lifestyle, and morals.

With no doubt your music is receiving massive airplays, in your thinking, what contributed to this?

Hard Work. This includes working tirelessly to deliver the music to different media houses ie radio stations and tv studios among others, then sharing the content to different media sites… Making fun follow ups and so many other things. And here, I credit my team so much, it (the team) has really helped me.God bless you my team.

Who writes your songs?

I write my songs and my producers help me in polishing and in arranging the lyrics.

Which artists would you wish to collaborate with?

Like I earlier clarified that Sheebah Kalungi is my greatest inspiration in music, a collabo with her does me no bad. Same applies to Mr Kenzo Eddy.

Apart from your latest song, what other songs have you produced?

My latest song has been my first project… But I am currently working on more projects and they are soon getting on air waves… One by one.

What one message would you give to your fans?

I am working tirelessly not to disappoint you. I love you

What is the most useless talent you have?

The most useless talent I have is the talent I have not discovered in myself.

How do you feel the internet has impacted the music business?

I think the internet has a positive impact on music because it helps in spreading content to places the artists may not reach in time all the time the way the internet does.

Which famous musicians do you admire?

I admire Sheebah Kalungi on the local music scene, Pr Wilson Bugembe on the gospel side of it and Jason Derulo on the international scene.

What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

Getting into music when my family wasn’t informed, they were really not happy with me doing it under their nose. And actually, when they got to know them, they turned out to be supportive, a thing I less expected.

What is the best advice you’ve been given?

That’s being patient And this has really helped me not to be under pressure for a breakthrough.

If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?

I would actually bridge the gap between the producers and radio/TV stations. In this way, the artist will not tire delivering the content to these stations.



What’s next for you.

I am always grateful to whatever God brings.