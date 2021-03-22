Galaxy fm DJs in ‘Kiss wild wild Fiesta’ With fans at Mutoola beach

Kasanga based Galaxy FM Top DJs DJ Nimrod, DJ Herbert, DJ Denno, DJ Harold and DJ Luidee will on Saturday and Sunday 27th and 28th March 2021 treat only 60 fans to a kiss wild wild fiesta beach party at Mukono based Motoola beach.

Keep all the SOPs, the DJs headed by DJ Nimrod with their fans play various games, mingle with their ardent fans and socialize. Only 60 fans will be allowed to access the venue considering the ongoing Covid 19.

The 60 fans and the DJs will get a chance to spend a night at the beach in tents as they party all through. This is the first of its kind and the DJs are ready to give their fans the best.

Some of the games to be played the whole weekend will be Volley ball, Beach soccer, swimming, Boat ride and Ludo. With a fee of only shs100k, fans will be provided with transport, food, tent and a soft drink. More so, fans will be provided with free Kiss Condoms.