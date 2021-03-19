Furious Wife Bites off Husband’s Penis For Sleeping at Co-Wife’s Home

BUGWERI,UGANDA : In a shocking incident of domestic violence, a woman in Bugweri District, Eastern Uganda on Monday March 17 sank her teeth into her husband’s penis in anger after he returned in the morning following a full night at her co wife’s home.

45-year-old Bashir Mukaire, a father of nine is fighting for his life after his first wife Asifa Nakagolo, 38, bit off his penis accusing him of adulterous behavior at Nawampiti Village, Idudu Town Council Bugweri District.

‘’My second wife is an expectant mother, the reason why I slept there and returned to Nakagolo in the morning. Upon seeing me, she charged and gnawed into my genitals causing a major tear’’, revealed Mukaire.

Mukaire was immediately rushed to a nearby health facility, where he is receiving treatment for the shocking injury.

Namuwaya Sophia, a fellow resident said the victim would have bled to death if he was not rushed to the hospital because the penis has a very rich blood supply. The blood supply to the penis is close to the brains. Bleeding was immediately controlled.

“His penis can’t be re-attached because it “died off” so to speak before it could get to the hospital. This man will not be able to have sex for the rest of his life. This man will be urinating via a catheter for the rest of his life according to injuries he sustained’’, said Mr.Suna.

However Soona Jamir the LC1 chairman of Mifoomi Village says the couple has for long been involved in violent fights. Soona also confirmed that the woman has on several occasions complained about her husband ignoring her sexual demands in favour of the new catch.

The Busoga East Police Spokesperson, James Mubi, confirmed this incident adding that the suspect ran away after causing injuries to the victim and police has started a hunt for her as investigations into the matter continue.

According to various reports, since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic there has been an upsurge of domestic violence as reported to Police stations across the country.