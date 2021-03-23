FULL LIST: UNBS Certifies 23 Companies For Maize Export
Kampala – The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has, on Tuesday, March 23, released a list of certified maize milling companies.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Uganda’s standards body revealed that it was focused on ensuring the health and safety of the people of Uganda.
“This is in line with the UNBS mandate of consumer protection, aimed at protecting Ugandans from buying substandard maize flour which could be harmful to their health,” read the statement.
FULL LIST: The updated list has 23 companies, producing 27 brands of certified maize flour and maize grains as listed below;
|No.
|Holding Company
|Certified Products
|Product Brand
|Location
|1
|Mandela Millers Limited
|Fortified Milled Maize
|Fortified Supreme Maize Flour
|Block 21-Masaka Road,Busega
|2
|GrainpulseLimited
|Fortified Milled Maize Maize Grit Maize Flour
|Grainpulse Ltd- Fortified Maize Flour Fortified Maize Meal-Tamasha Granulated Maize Meal (Maize Grit) Maize Flour
|Plot 959-962, Block 189, Kyaggwe, Mukono
|3
|Nanziga Millers Association Ltd
|Maize Flour
|Nanziga Millers
|Plot 1039, Block 206, MpererweSekanyonyi – Kawempe Division
|4
|Bembabazi Millers
|Maize Flour
|Talemwa Maize Flour
|Jinja – Spire Road
|5
|Nambale Super Millers Limited
|Maize Flour
|Simba Maize Flour
|Nateete, Mirembe Zone
|6
|Milly Maize Millers
|Maize Flour
|Mire
|Kiti A. Kumukaaga Lc1, Mpererwe.,Wakiso District.
|7
|Madfa Discount Centre
|Maize Flour
|M.M
|Plot 2595 BbiraNakuwadde, Ssentema
|8
|Aponye (Uganda) Limited
|Maize Grains
|Aponye White Maize Grain
|Plot 6, Wankulukuku Road – Kampala
|9
|Gwt (U) Limited
|Maize Flour
|Gwt Maize Flour
|Ochieng Zone Lc, Plot 60/62 Block 203, Nansana Municipality
|10
|Link N Global Commodity (U) Ltd.
|Maize Flour
|Avaada
|Plot No. 18/20/22 Nalukolongo Industrial Area
|11
|Milling Is Us (U) Limited
|Maize Flour
|Daily Meal
|Kiwanga, Kasokoso
|12
|D.Kalere General Supplies Limited
|Maize Flour
|D.K Maize Flour
|Biira, Sentema Road
|13
|New Fort View Hotel Co. Limited
|Maize Flour
|Too Maize Flour
|Kamuhigi Road Bazaar, Fortportal
|14
|Afro-Kai Limited
|Fortified Milled Maize
|Fortified Maize Flour – Meal Life
|Plot 281-284 MatuggaKatalemwa Along Bombo Road – Wakiso
|15
|Kika Investments Poultry And Animal Feeds Limited
|Maize Flour
|Gramineae Maize Flour
|Lutete B Village, Gayaza Road, NangaboWakiso
|16
|Kabogambe (Kkb) Maize Millers Limited
|Maize Flour
|Kabogambe Maize FlourKalungi Maize Flour
|Nalukolongo, Wakaliga Zone B. Opposite Boom Hotel
|17
|B &S Group Of Companies Limited
|Maize Grains
|B&S PRODUCE
|Unit 48, Forest Mall, LugogoBypass
|18
|Maganjo Grain Millers Limited
|Maize Flour
|Maganjo Maize Flour
|Plot 1013, Block 203 Bombo Road, Maganjo – Wakiso
|19
|Olympic Milling Limited
|Maize Flour
|Olympic Maize Flour
|Plot No. 265, Kazinga, Namanve, Jinja Road
|20
|WaniLolu Investment (U) Limited
|Maize Flour
|WaniLolu
|WaniLolu Foundation – Moyo Town Council
|21
|Ryanja Millers Limited
|Maize Flour
|Ryanja
|Kiryagonja Along Mattuga – Wakiso Rd
|22
|Rhino Stars Genesis Limited
|Maize Flour
|Batem Maize Flour
|Plot 22, Salvatore Olwoch Road – Gulu
|23
|Arise And Shine Maize Millers Limited
|Maize Flour
|Arise And Shine
|Plot 1669, Tuula Road, Kawempe. Kulukadde.
UNBS also confirmed the receipt of applications from other maize flour dealers and await certification for quality purposes.
“UNBS has received applications from over 50 maize flour dealers, who are in the process of certification. UNBS will issue updated lists periodically,” the standards body statement read.