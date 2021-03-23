FULL LIST: UNBS Certifies 23 Companies For Maize Export

Kampala – The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has, on Tuesday, March 23, released a list of certified maize milling companies.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Uganda’s standards body revealed that it was focused on ensuring the health and safety of the people of Uganda.

“This is in line with the UNBS mandate of consumer protection, aimed at protecting Ugandans from buying substandard maize flour which could be harmful to their health,” read the statement.

FULL LIST: The updated list has 23 companies, producing 27 brands of certified maize flour and maize grains as listed below;

No. Holding Company Certified Products Product Brand Location 1 Mandela Millers Limited Fortified Milled Maize Fortified Supreme Maize Flour Block 21-Masaka Road,Busega 2 GrainpulseLimited Fortified Milled Maize Maize Grit Maize Flour Grainpulse Ltd- Fortified Maize Flour Fortified Maize Meal-Tamasha Granulated Maize Meal (Maize Grit) Maize Flour Plot 959-962, Block 189, Kyaggwe, Mukono 3 Nanziga Millers Association Ltd Maize Flour Nanziga Millers Plot 1039, Block 206, MpererweSekanyonyi – Kawempe Division 4 Bembabazi Millers Maize Flour Talemwa Maize Flour Jinja – Spire Road 5 Nambale Super Millers Limited Maize Flour Simba Maize Flour Nateete, Mirembe Zone 6 Milly Maize Millers Maize Flour Mire Kiti A. Kumukaaga Lc1, Mpererwe.,Wakiso District. 7 Madfa Discount Centre Maize Flour M.M Plot 2595 BbiraNakuwadde, Ssentema 8 Aponye (Uganda) Limited Maize Grains Aponye White Maize Grain Plot 6, Wankulukuku Road – Kampala 9 Gwt (U) Limited Maize Flour Gwt Maize Flour Ochieng Zone Lc, Plot 60/62 Block 203, Nansana Municipality 10 Link N Global Commodity (U) Ltd. Maize Flour Avaada Plot No. 18/20/22 Nalukolongo Industrial Area 11 Milling Is Us (U) Limited Maize Flour Daily Meal Kiwanga, Kasokoso 12 D.Kalere General Supplies Limited Maize Flour D.K Maize Flour Biira, Sentema Road 13 New Fort View Hotel Co. Limited Maize Flour Too Maize Flour Kamuhigi Road Bazaar, Fortportal 14 Afro-Kai Limited Fortified Milled Maize Fortified Maize Flour – Meal Life Plot 281-284 MatuggaKatalemwa Along Bombo Road – Wakiso 15 Kika Investments Poultry And Animal Feeds Limited Maize Flour Gramineae Maize Flour Lutete B Village, Gayaza Road, NangaboWakiso 16 Kabogambe (Kkb) Maize Millers Limited Maize Flour Kabogambe Maize FlourKalungi Maize Flour Nalukolongo, Wakaliga Zone B. Opposite Boom Hotel 17 B &S Group Of Companies Limited Maize Grains B&S PRODUCE Unit 48, Forest Mall, LugogoBypass 18 Maganjo Grain Millers Limited Maize Flour Maganjo Maize Flour Plot 1013, Block 203 Bombo Road, Maganjo – Wakiso 19 Olympic Milling Limited Maize Flour Olympic Maize Flour Plot No. 265, Kazinga, Namanve, Jinja Road 20 WaniLolu Investment (U) Limited Maize Flour WaniLolu WaniLolu Foundation – Moyo Town Council 21 Ryanja Millers Limited Maize Flour Ryanja Kiryagonja Along Mattuga – Wakiso Rd 22 Rhino Stars Genesis Limited Maize Flour Batem Maize Flour Plot 22, Salvatore Olwoch Road – Gulu 23 Arise And Shine Maize Millers Limited Maize Flour Arise And Shine Plot 1669, Tuula Road, Kawempe. Kulukadde.

UNBS also confirmed the receipt of applications from other maize flour dealers and await certification for quality purposes.

“UNBS has received applications from over 50 maize flour dealers, who are in the process of certification. UNBS will issue updated lists periodically,” the standards body statement read.