FULL LIST: 2021 Uganda Film Festival Nominees

Kampala. The Uganda Film Festival is launching the 2021 edition this Monday, March 29. Redpepper Reports.

Themed ‘Rebuilding a Resilient Creative Industry Through Pandemic,’ the Uganda Film Festival is slated for March 29 through April 2 taking place at Acacia Mall Roof-Top.

Multi-Choice Uganda in partnership with Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) announced several nominees for respective categories in this 8th edition.

Best TV Drama

Prestige

Sanyu

Mistakes Gals Do

What If

Chapters

Best East African Film

Dream Child (Kenya)

Nyara “The Kidnapping” (Tanzania)

Nambwa FM (Kenya)

Uradi (Kenya)

Lost in Time (Kenya)

Lame (Kenya)

Best International Film

A Matter of Perspective (Austria)

Land of The Brave (Namibia)

The Silversmith (Romania)

Broken Souls (Mexico)

Crying Laughter (Egypt)

Kaali Maati (India)

Viewers’ Choice

Kemi

Catch Out

Monica

Tecora

Stain

Best Indigenous film

Kemi

The Mess

Mukyala

Stain

Damali *the African Child*

Best Feature Film

Kemi

Catch Out

Monica

Tecora

Stain

Best Cinematography in a Feature Film

Racheal Mambo (Kemi)

Kizito Samuel Saviour (Catch Out)

Muyanja Bashir (Nalindi)

Muyanja Bashir (Tecora)

Ekuka Izerk (Stain)

Best Costume Design

Josephine Kabahuma (Catch Out)

Nalubega Rashidah & Yuppy’s Clothings (Monica)

Phoenix Films Uganda (Nalindi)

Ninsiima Ronah (Stain)

Nodryn Evanci (Kemi)

Best Production Design

Josephine Kabahuma (Catch Out)

Mulindwa Richard & Kiggundu Andrew (Monica)

Kasagga J Ssentongo & Mukiibi Said (Nalindi)

Marvin Ssentongo (Tecora)

Imran Musabbeh (Stain)

Best Animation

A Thousand Fate

The 15 Years Affair

Out of conduct

A Magic Carpet’s Dream

One People

Best Student Film

Till Death Do Us Part

Demistifying Lifts and Lows

True Future

Engaito (The Magic of Wimkaaka)

New life

Best Short Film

Fear knows my name

The Blind Date

Ssejjaaka

Time Irreversible

The Fix

Best Documentary

Demistifying Lifts and Lows

Finding Purpose

I Won’t Kneel

Creative Under Quarantine

The Dark One

Best Sound Design

Daniel Lowly Mbabazi (Kemi)

Jackson Ndayisabwa (Catch Out)

Kintu Kenpaul (Nalindi)

Saali Shafic Ssemujju (Tecora)

Mayambala Umar (The Roots)

Mbabazi Daniel (Stain)

Best Script (Screenplay)

Kizito Samuel Saviour & Josephine Kabahuma (Kemi)

Josephine Kabahuma (Catch Out)

Kevin Johns Nabukenya (Men in Suits)

Ryan Ssevume (The Roots)

Mugisha Herbert Morris & Ninsiima Ronah (Stain)

Best Post-Production/Editing

Kizito Samuel Saviour (Kemi)

Kizito Samuel Saviour (Catch Out)

Muyanja Bashir (Nalindi)

Murshid Kibuuka (Tecora)

Kimera Paul (Stain)

Best Director

Kizito Samuel Saviour (Kemi)

Kizito Samuel Saviour (Catch Out)

Kinene Yusuf (Nalindi)

Hussein Musa Roylicar Namfumba (Tecora)

Mugisha Herbert Morris (Stain)

Best Actor in Feature Film

Lwegaba Alex (The Mess)

Jakira Suudi (Enough)

Nsubuga Arthur (Judas Kiss)

Waiswa Ebony (The Roots)

Rushabiro Raymond (Stain)

Best Actress in Feature Film

Aisha Kyomuhangi (Kemi)

Nasasi Hawart (Monica)

Nabbumba Carol Mukasa (Nalindi)

Nabukenya Hajjara (Tecora)

Agaba Joan (Stain)

Best Supporting Actor in Feature Film

Walusimbi Jeffroberts (Catch Out)

Mulshid Mugabire (Monica)

Tusiime Muhammad (Men in Suits)

Angel Toni Acer (Judas Kiss)

Edson Keith Abitegeka (Kemi)

Best Supporting Actress in Feature Film

Nakanjako Joan (Common Mistakes)

Nalumansi Jackie (The Mess)

Keloy Kemigisha (Kemi)

Kebirungi Viola (Second Love)

Nankya Whitney (Enough)

Josephine Kabahuma (Catch Out)

Nalubwama Maggie Haruna Mubiru (Tecora)

Best Actor in TV Drama

Raymond Rushabiro (What if)

Okuyo Joel Atiku Prynce (What if)

Olumide Oworu (Kyaddala)

Symon Base Kalema (Prestige)

Eron Ntuulo (Chapters)

Best Actress in TV Drama

Nana Kagga (Prestige)

Sebandeke Phiona (What if)

Tracy Kababiito (Sanyu)

Cleopatra Koheirwe (Prestige)

Agaba Joan (What If)

Nasaasi Hawart (Mistakes Gals Do)

Founded in 2013, the Uganda Film Festival intends to promote the local content, locally and internationally.