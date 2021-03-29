FULL LIST: 2021 Uganda Film Festival Nominees
Kampala. The Uganda Film Festival is launching the 2021 edition this Monday, March 29. Redpepper Reports.
Themed ‘Rebuilding a Resilient Creative Industry Through Pandemic,’ the Uganda Film Festival is slated for March 29 through April 2 taking place at Acacia Mall Roof-Top.
Multi-Choice Uganda in partnership with Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) announced several nominees for respective categories in this 8th edition.
Best TV Drama
Prestige
Sanyu
Mistakes Gals Do
What If
Chapters
Best East African Film
Dream Child (Kenya)
Nyara “The Kidnapping” (Tanzania)
Nambwa FM (Kenya)
Uradi (Kenya)
Lost in Time (Kenya)
Lame (Kenya)
Best International Film
A Matter of Perspective (Austria)
Land of The Brave (Namibia)
The Silversmith (Romania)
Broken Souls (Mexico)
Crying Laughter (Egypt)
Kaali Maati (India)
Viewers’ Choice
Kemi
Catch Out
Monica
Tecora
Stain
Best Indigenous film
Kemi
The Mess
Mukyala
Stain
Damali *the African Child*
Best Feature Film
Kemi
Catch Out
Monica
Tecora
Stain
Best Cinematography in a Feature Film
Racheal Mambo (Kemi)
Kizito Samuel Saviour (Catch Out)
Muyanja Bashir (Nalindi)
Muyanja Bashir (Tecora)
Ekuka Izerk (Stain)
Best Costume Design
Josephine Kabahuma (Catch Out)
Nalubega Rashidah & Yuppy’s Clothings (Monica)
Phoenix Films Uganda (Nalindi)
Ninsiima Ronah (Stain)
Nodryn Evanci (Kemi)
Best Production Design
Josephine Kabahuma (Catch Out)
Mulindwa Richard & Kiggundu Andrew (Monica)
Kasagga J Ssentongo & Mukiibi Said (Nalindi)
Marvin Ssentongo (Tecora)
Imran Musabbeh (Stain)
Best Animation
A Thousand Fate
The 15 Years Affair
Out of conduct
A Magic Carpet’s Dream
One People
Best Student Film
Till Death Do Us Part
Demistifying Lifts and Lows
True Future
Engaito (The Magic of Wimkaaka)
New life
Best Short Film
Fear knows my name
The Blind Date
Ssejjaaka
Time Irreversible
The Fix
Best Documentary
Demistifying Lifts and Lows
Finding Purpose
I Won’t Kneel
Creative Under Quarantine
The Dark One
Best Sound Design
Daniel Lowly Mbabazi (Kemi)
Jackson Ndayisabwa (Catch Out)
Kintu Kenpaul (Nalindi)
Saali Shafic Ssemujju (Tecora)
Mayambala Umar (The Roots)
Mbabazi Daniel (Stain)
Best Script (Screenplay)
Kizito Samuel Saviour & Josephine Kabahuma (Kemi)
Josephine Kabahuma (Catch Out)
Kevin Johns Nabukenya (Men in Suits)
Ryan Ssevume (The Roots)
Mugisha Herbert Morris & Ninsiima Ronah (Stain)
Best Post-Production/Editing
Kizito Samuel Saviour (Kemi)
Kizito Samuel Saviour (Catch Out)
Muyanja Bashir (Nalindi)
Murshid Kibuuka (Tecora)
Kimera Paul (Stain)
Best Director
Kizito Samuel Saviour (Kemi)
Kizito Samuel Saviour (Catch Out)
Kinene Yusuf (Nalindi)
Hussein Musa Roylicar Namfumba (Tecora)
Mugisha Herbert Morris (Stain)
Best Actor in Feature Film
Lwegaba Alex (The Mess)
Jakira Suudi (Enough)
Nsubuga Arthur (Judas Kiss)
Waiswa Ebony (The Roots)
Rushabiro Raymond (Stain)
Best Actress in Feature Film
Aisha Kyomuhangi (Kemi)
Nasasi Hawart (Monica)
Nabbumba Carol Mukasa (Nalindi)
Nabukenya Hajjara (Tecora)
Agaba Joan (Stain)
Best Supporting Actor in Feature Film
Walusimbi Jeffroberts (Catch Out)
Mulshid Mugabire (Monica)
Tusiime Muhammad (Men in Suits)
Angel Toni Acer (Judas Kiss)
Edson Keith Abitegeka (Kemi)
Best Supporting Actress in Feature Film
Nakanjako Joan (Common Mistakes)
Nalumansi Jackie (The Mess)
Keloy Kemigisha (Kemi)
Kebirungi Viola (Second Love)
Nankya Whitney (Enough)
Josephine Kabahuma (Catch Out)
Nalubwama Maggie Haruna Mubiru (Tecora)
Best Actor in TV Drama
Raymond Rushabiro (What if)
Okuyo Joel Atiku Prynce (What if)
Olumide Oworu (Kyaddala)
Symon Base Kalema (Prestige)
Eron Ntuulo (Chapters)
Best Actress in TV Drama
Nana Kagga (Prestige)
Sebandeke Phiona (What if)
Tracy Kababiito (Sanyu)
Cleopatra Koheirwe (Prestige)
Agaba Joan (What If)
Nasaasi Hawart (Mistakes Gals Do)
Founded in 2013, the Uganda Film Festival intends to promote the local content, locally and internationally.