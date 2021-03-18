Foodies To ‘Eat’ Big as Jumia Slashes Delivery Fees

Kampala – Online food delivery platform Jumia Food has announced a slash on delivery fees across Kampala.

Starting this month, all orders placed on the platform will be delivered to all locations across Kampala, Entebbe and Jinja at a fee of UGX2,000.

“ With these new delivery fees, we are helping our consumers save even more money when they order on our platform, this is in addition to the affordable pricing we have available on meals and essential items,” said Ron Kawamara, Jumia CEO.

The online platform has over 100 restaurants registered, it also has pharmacies, supermarkets like Carrefour & Shoprite, local markets for fresh produce & Jumia Party where consumers can purchase alcoholic beverages. The new delivery fee of 2,00 UGX will be valid for all the above.

According to a Jumia Food Index report released last year meals on the platform cost as low as 5,000 UGX with a variety of meals ranging from fast food which was the most popular among consumers according to the report & local food as well.

Keeping with safety measures consumers will be able to opt for the ‘contactless safe delivery’ option that has been implemented through Mobile Money or card payments. This enables consumers to make prepaid payments for their orders and get it delivered without direct body contact or cash exchange with the delivery agent.