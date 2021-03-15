Power Technician Came Down With Ceiling! ‘Fido Dido’ Building Caves in, Injuring Several Congregators

Kampala – Several people have been injured and evacuated to hospital after the ceiling of the building that houses Fido Dido along Kampala road collapsed in.

Reports reaching this site indicate that ceiling collapsed in on congregators of the House of Rest Ministries Church who had convened for the Lunch hour prayers on Monday afternoon March 15.

Moments later Police and fire brigade were seen evacuating victims to Hospital subsequent to sealing off the building.

In an interview with one of Uganda’s dailies, Daily Monitor, Mr Nkuubi Kenneth, one of the businessmen who operates in the building said a technician had climbed in the ceiling after power went off only to come down tumbling with the ceiling.

“The ceiling is very old. Five people died on spot before police arrived. I used my car to transport some of the victims to hospital,” he said.

The collapse of the ceiling on the second floor eas just a ‘tip of the iceberg’ with tenants expressing concerns of the dilapidation of a section of the building.

Situated on Kampala Road in CBD, the building houses the famous ‘Fido Dido’ ice cream parlour and eatery, one of the oldest leisure centers. It also houses House of Rest Ministries church on the second floor, offices and tech gadget shops/outlets.