FAST RISING STAR TAXMAN RULES 2021 AFRICAN AIRWAVES,RELEASES EP DUBBED GRATEFUL PREACHES UNITY IN AFRICAN MUSIC

Fast-rising star singer Taxman, real name Eric Nde Awah, is a Dubai-based Cameroonian artist. He left Cameroon to live in Dubai searching for a good life and live his music dream.

In the 7 years, he has lived in The United Arab Emirates, he has been working tirelessly on his music career.

Taxman’s career took a professional journey in 2016 with his first recorded song titled ‘Tonight’ which was well-received across the globe.

This inspired him and decided to hit the studio and work on other singles including ‘Marry Me, ‘One 4 U’, ‘Personal Person’, and ‘Caro‘ which is currently enjoying massive airplay in Africa and the entire world.

Despite having recorded projects out there, Taxman was faced with very many challenges. One of them is not having any platform to perform and exhibit his talent. He struggled and was often denied the opportunity.

That did not stop him from dreaming as he decided to build a platform for himself where he could showcase his talent and that of other African artists based in The United Arab Emirates known as +237uptownvibz-TM.

In an exclusive interview with the red pepper, Taxman informed us that

“The main motive of +237uptownvibz-TM was to bring together upcoming African artists based in Dubai to perform and showcase their talents.”



In a short period of time, +237uptownvibz-TM has successfully held three events pulling hundreds of people around the UAE and most especially bringing artists from home and abroad together.

Taxman has gone a step notch higher to release a 9-track EP which is titled ‘Grateful’.

On this EP, The first titled ‘Mama Africa’ praises Africa and the last song titled ‘Thank God’ gives glory to God for life.

The EP was released on all online stores and music streaming platforms on 27th March 2020. It is a fusion of so much diversity.

On why Taxman joined the music industry…

Taman tells Redpepper that Music is the only universal language globally.

“I believe music is the only common language we all speak. When I go to an Arab, Punjabi or African gathering in the UAE, or even when I go to the clubs in Dubai, we dance to sounds from different parts of the world so I decided to make my EP very diverse even though I could not sing in the local languages from the UAE. However, I fused the songs with some instruments such as Arabic fluid, an Indian Conga which is an electric fusion with the original African Congas and drums and beats from Africa, precisely Cameroon,” Taxman revealed.

The ‘Grateful’ EP has music sung in different languages plus English, Swahili, French, Portuguese, Arabic, Twi (Ghana), and Igbo, Yoruba, Pidgin English from Cameroon.

On the kind of music he creates.

Taxman identifies his sound as Afro-pop which infuses the Pop culture vibe and the Afrobeat sound. It is all included in the EP plus; a Dancehall track, a Zouk track and the Middle East sound.

It also features different artists like Larudche from Argentina. All the songs on the EP were recorded, mixed and mastered by Supper Brain Beats

Taximan’s stake on UG music and East Africa

He talks to us about the inspiration picked from Ugandan and East African music, plans on collaborations with Ugandan artistes and his EP dubbed ‘Grateful’.

Taxman believes that the Ugandan and East African music industry is rapidly growing and has given birth to lots of top talents in recent years.



Taxman says,

“It’s growing rapidly. In the past few years, it has given birth to a lot of great and successful artists.” He picks inspiration from several Ugandan artists such as Eddy Kenzo, A Pass, Sheebah, Spice Diana, Fik Fameica, John Blaq, Grenade, Vinka and Martha Kay, just to mention but a few. I really love their creativity and the vibe they command especially A Pass with the charming and romantic voice,” Taxman notes.

Taxman loves Sheebah, Spice Diana and Apass music

Away from admiring Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Taximan has plans of collaborating with A Pass, Sheebah and Spice Diana if the opportunity presents itself. He is also open to working with any other talented Ugandan artist.

Taxman finds so much similarity between East African music and Central African music despite the heavy uniqueness in each.

I am from Cameroon which is classified as Central Africa. Africa is very rich when it comes to music so the African music is all one because of you listen to songs from Uganda you hear similar instruments like you will hear in music from Cameroon, Kenya, Nigeria, etc. What makes the difference is how it is played.”

On African music going globe

Taxman appeals more to the international stage, He advises East African artistes to do more collaborations with foreign artistes.

East Africans need to do collaborations with foreign artists more so that they can get to know them on the other side of Africa. Also, the media should try as much as possible to avoid only promoting home content. They should promote all types of African music and create bonds with the media of other countries so that they can be promoted as well in their countries. That way, the music grows faster internationally.

Like every other Ugandan artist, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on Taxman’s plans especially by limiting his travels.

“COVID has really affected my career because all movements have been limited and also no concerts because of social distancing. All that makes things difficult and slow.”

