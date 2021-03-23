Fake PLE Papers in Circulation – UNEB Cautions

Kampala – The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has warned primary education stakeholders and parents about the circulation of fake examination papers ahead of the 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) Redpepper has learnt.

Speaking at a Monday press conference, Jennifer Kalule, the UNEB Spokesperson, noted that fake papers were being sold by immoral individuals impersonating examiners with the intention to make money. Kalule says fake papers will confuse candidates.

The spokesperson further emphasized that some unscrupulous individuals are sharing fake papers on different social media platforms mainly Whatsapp. She warned the general public to desist from participating and aiding the illegal practice.

“We would like to warn the public against circulating anything purported to be examination papers either through social media or any other means. If found, you too may be held culpable of involvement in examinations malpractice,” she warned.

Dan Odongo, UNEB Executive Secretary, added that, “although the level of examination malpractice had decreased, social media continued to be a threat to the assessment process.”

According UCC guidelines, individuals who involve in the practice of using social media to aid examination malpractice, commits a crime under the Computer Misuse Act 2011.

In 2019, UNEB noted that several schools country wide were victims of fake examination papers which were circulating on several social media platforms prior to examination exercise.

This year, a total of 749,811 candidates registered for the 2020 PLE. Examinations due March 26, will be conducted in 14,300 examination centres.