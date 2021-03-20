EXCLUSIVE: NRM Diaspora Donates ‘Armored Bicycle’ to Minister Kiwanda to Uproot NUP from Buganda

National Resistance Movement (NRM) members in the Diaspora are behind the Donation of a new ‘armored Bicycle’ to Minister of State for Tourism and NRM Vice Chairperson for Central Region on the Central Executive Committee (CEC), Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi.

Two Months after the General Elections that saw incumbent President Yoweri Museveni retain his seat with 58% of the vote against his main challenger pop star-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi who polled 35%,ardent NRM Supporters have not given up on the ‘struggle’ to consolidate their party support and achievements .

Red pepper Digital can Exclusively report that the ruling party Supporters from the Diaspora League has now shipped in an armored Bicycle for the former Mityana North Member of Parliament, Kiwanda to continue traverse and uproot opposition National United Platform (NUP) in Buganda.

‘’You have heard talks about the ‘Emmeeri’ (Ship) which docked in Kenya but contrary to opposition speculations, it stayed for days and left for other destination. NRM Diaspora has capacity to use any means to ship in such logistics for patriots like Kiwanda and we did it, yes we shipped in the bicycle to consolidate our party support’’, revealed a Ugandan source from Ohio state in the Midwestern region of the United States.

According to a source close to the purchasers abroad, the armored Bicycle which flashy Kiwanda will use to traverse the Central Region to ruin Opposition NUP Support ,has customizable components and additional accessories which you can mix and match according to your requirement .

This Website has exclusively learnt that the High-priced Bicycle has accompanied armored accessories including; an MT500 D3O Ghost Knee Protector $99, Rock fight CE Flex Chest Protector $129, LPP5705 HW Pant $90, E-Pact Elbow Pad $780 and Paragon plus Protection Vest $109.It also has a Fiberglass Iron Man Full Face Helmet

‘’It was shipped in from a Leading Armored Vehicle and Bicycle manufacturer company in Europe which supplies Armored Vehicle for 50 countries ,spanning 6 continents and provides servicing and replacement parts for all varieties of armored Bikes and vehicles’’, a source told Red pepper.

The ‘Kiwanda Bicycle’ Producer Company with best practices in technological innovation design and quality management has been providing armored vehicles for banks, law enforcement agencies, corporate clients and individuals all over the world.

‘’ The State-of-the-Art armored Bicycle is also a good campaign for conserving environment because the Minister will be riding it to not only to preach support for NRM, Prosperity and unity , but also conservation of environment. I think it consumes honey and washed only by Orange Juice’’, facetiously commented one of the NRM supporters.

When contacted on phone ,Kiwanda declined to divulge into details about the Bicycle matter ,but summarily told us that the NRM restored political stability, respect for human rights, national unity, peace, security, law and order, Constitutionalism and the rule of law, the reasons why Ugandans both within and outside the country are determined to keep it in Power.

It should be remembered that on Sunday, February 21, 2021, the president of the NUP party Kyagulanyi announced on social media that his supporters had bought for him the armored vehicle. Kyagulanyi posted posing in front of the Land cruiser V8 armored car, and declared it was a gift from his supporters.