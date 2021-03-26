Deceased Lawyer Kasango to Be Buried in Fort Portal – Court

Kampala – The fate for the burial of the remains of deceased city lawyer Bob Kasango has been sealed in the Family court ruling on Friday.

The High Court has sustained and granted the deceased lawyer’s wish to be buried at his country home in Gweri Village, Burahya County, Kabarole District.

Ciy Lawyer Kasango breathed his last on February 27 at Luzira Murchison Bay prison where he had been jailed in 2018 and the death was attributed to a heart condition he had since 2014.

In the ruling, Judge Lydia Mugambe Ssali set key conditions for the burial of the deceased lawyer, going done as one of the most controversial high profile cases.

The court sustained that Lawyer Kasango’s remains were to be laid to rest in Fort Portal with burial to take place four days from the day of ruling with both parties liable for their own legal cost.

The Family of Bob’s mother shall be permitted to bury their son and he ought to be accorded a decent burial with Police and Local Council authorities taking charge of the burial ceremony,” Justice Mugambe sustained.

This ruling comes after the widow of Bob Kasango has asked the Family Court in Kampala to resolve the protracted standoff on where to bury the remains of the deceased lawyer.

Ms Nice Bitarabeho, on March 15 dragged her mother-in-law, Ms Rosie Kabise, to court accusing the latter of blocking the burial of her deceased husband in a place of her choice.

Bitarabeho sought legal redress to order the release of her husband’s body from the funeral home, where it has been since the impasse three weeks ago, and be granted powers to bury him in Gweri Village, Burahya County, Kabarole District.

The widow asserted that the couple has land and a country home in the area.

“A restraining order be issued against the respondent (mother-in-law) or anyone claiming any rights through her from interfering with the applicant in burying the late Robert Aldrige Kasango ….” the widow’s suit reads in part.

Therefore, the Friday ruling reverses the attempt by Kabise (Kasango’s mother) who opposed the burial her son in Fort Portal, arguing that it is the home of his in-laws.

Kasango’s Mother had earlier asserted his body should be taken to his parent’s place in Tororo District, eastern Uganda.