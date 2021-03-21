ARINAITWE RUGYENDO: The Maize story, cost of our affinity for ‘cutting corners’

Kenya has since lifted the ban it imposed on imports of Ugandan maize a week ago, following accusations that it contains cancer-causing aflatoxin levels.

This East Africa’s economic power house has also set strict conditions. Its Ministry of Agriculture insisted on Wednesday, all stakeholders dealing in maize imports would be required to be registered and a certificate of conformity to compliance with the maximum required aflatoxin levels, is presented. This now sends Uganda back to the drawing board.

“While we strive to give Kenya safe food by addressing the challenge in the production system, we equally expect our trading partners to trade safe maize as per the East African Community (EAC) standards,” said Mr. Lawrence Angolo, the Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary in an interview with The East African newspaper, Thursday last week.

The ministry further urged the regional countries to fast track ratification of standards on aflatoxin and submit the instruments of certification to the EAC. And traders importing maize from Uganda to Kenya will be required to also have a certificate of origin from the countries of produce before they get clearance at the border points, reported the newspaper quoting the ministry officials.

Kenyan understand business. We simply don’t. And the reason is that our neighbor’s state bureaucracy is business- oriented. Ours here is a tax consumptive one, largely run by individuals not known to have a knack for business, which is why individual Ugandan exporters somehow have to find their way out and about.

This maize story is an embarrassment to a nation known to possess the potential to feed the entire continent, if we were better organized. And we cannot blame Kenya because Uganda has no known political animosity towards it and vice versa. In the case of Uganda, unlike the ‘small’ issue of the dispute over who owned the small Lake Victoria Island of Migingo, which nearly brought it to blows with Kenya in 2004, Kampala is very good friends with Nairobi, for all intents and purposes. Uganda exports goods and services to Kenya worth US$ 580 million. Kenya’s trade with Uganda is worth $624 million, according to the 2019 World Bank statistics.

Kenyan banks dominate our local banking space. On a weekly basis, Kenyan grain train traders ply the villages of the Ugandan interior in search for grain which they process and send back as finished products. This therefore, cannot be a trade war. Neither is it a political war of wits. The whole story starts and ends with the legendary Ugandan affinity for cutting corners in almost everything that defines our daily lives.

The phrase “cutting corners” is inspired by driving. When a driver comes to a sharp turn in the road, and instead of going all the way to the corner, he/she decides to go straight across and cut off the corner to save time, he/she has ‘cut corners.’ The dictionary.com puts it better. It refers to the act of doing something in the easiest or least expensive or illegal way. In the context of production, it says, cutting corners would lead to a definite loss in product quality. The story of our maize is not only steeped in the unending thirst for cutting corners in every aspect of our goods and service delivery systems, it goes to show how as a nation, we play around with issues of quality in our social, economic and political systems.

In agriculture for example, numerous stories about poor seed supply, poor spraying, poor post-harvest handling and, for the case of animal husbandry, use of expired and/or poor acaricides, abound. This has not only exposed Ugandans to risks of acquiring unexplainable non communicable diseases, the entire meat industry is threatened, especially when one considers the number of animal deaths in the cattle corridor a few years ago.

There are many similar examples. The coffee industry, Uganda’s premier export cash crop, has been riddled with post-harvest handling challenges. At the micro level, some small holder farmers are known to harvest green beans and dye them in black for a quick back.

The hotel industry and more so, our home energy cooking chain, is grappling with charcoal traders whose ‘sacks’ are always a quarter way filled up with charcoal dust. Just because someone wants a quick buck.

The fresh potato vendors along Masaka Road are known to rip-off unsuspecting motorists with false tins of fat looking potatoes usually placed at the top layer. If one never takes time to pour the contents on the ground first, one would never know how they cleverly stack the bottom layer with very many small sized ones which no serious buyer would ever spend their money on.

In the poultry industry, farmers have had to contend with maize brand and silver fish (mukene) often mixed with sand and sometimes sawdust, just because someone somewhere wants a quick buck without thinking about what this fraud costs the entire poultry industry.

In the medical field, talk of importation of expired drugs by backdoor fat cats, just because they want a quick buck, is ripe and is squarely blamed on the rise of cancerous conditions in the country.

The sight of many government officials driving on shoulders just because they are late and therefore, must have a right of way for their red number-plated cars, have not always left a bitter taste in many a motorist’s mouth, they have cost the government they serve serious branding issues.

Therefore, from fake drugs, fake documents, fake pesticides, fake weights, duplicates, false weights, name it; Uganda is being turned into a nation that doesn’t respect basic standards and yet, that’s not how modern states play in the current internationalization of business where technology and artificial intelligence are fast gaining pace in trying to bring everyone to order.

It will have to take trade partners who respect standards to help us kill this regressive affinity to fake. If this is not a wakeup call for the standards agencies in Uganda, for the ministries responsible for our branding, image and international trade, we are doomed.

For the Ministries of Agriculture and Trade, we ought to organize our food trade for both domestic and international consumption. A national grains agency, if you like. This is because International trade is about technology. And technology is about standards. In this space, there’s nothing like cutting corners. Let’s cut the crap. ‘Eyo tuveeyo.’ The time to increase the number of Aflasafe facilities in all regions of the country to detect this problem is now, let the same ban goes for beans, peas, millet, ground nuts and rice.

#0772 486 961: Twitter: @RugyendoQuotes