ARINAITWE RUGYENDO: Magufuli and Recalibration of Africa’s Civil Service

Last week, the African continent, and the East Africa region in particular, lost a great son in Tanzanian President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli.

According to the new President, Samia Suluhu, Dr. Magufuli succumbed to chronic atrial fibrillation. A Kenyan cardiologist, Dr. Martin Wanyoike, told the media that the condition occurs when the heart beats in an irregular way and is considered chronic when the disease persists for a long time. He revealed that when one has atrial fibrillation, the function of the heart as a pump is affected by this abnormal heart rhythm and it makes the heart to lose about 30 per cent of its pumping power.

His story resonates with an earlier one that showed he once underwent surgery while he still a university student and 12 years ago, he had a pacemaker, a small device used to manage a condition known as arrhythmias, inserted. During an arrhythmia attack, the heart can beat too fast, too slow, or with an irregular rhythm. Pacemakers send electrical pulses to help your heart beat at a normal rate and rhythm, according to various medical sources. Medical practitioners say, the longest one can survive on this is around 10 years. That he made 12 years, was a miracle.

Therefore, contrary to the community diagnosis that hit the social media channels like a storm, he did not succumb to the Coronavirus disease, a pandemic he vehemently denied existed in his country and had decreed it was a scam by international conglomerates who invented it for a quick buck. Whether it exists in his country or not, the reckless manner in which he treated was good enough to fuel speculation that he had died in his own movie.

In death, President Magufuli remained as controversial as he had come to be known throughout his reign. As a ‘bulldozer’ president, he had redefined public service delivery in Africa. When he shot to the presidency in November 2015, he embarked on a results-oriented action plan in a fashion that many Africans believed was the solution to the lethargic public service on the continent. Upon his inauguration, Magufuli announced he would not tolerate the country’s chronic absenteeism in its civil service. Many thought here was another rhetoric from typical African leadership. But, he was going be different. He was going to mean business. Therefore, to ensure he meant business, he visited the finance ministry offices, asking for the whereabouts of those not at work. He went on to purge thousands of “ghost workers” from the public payroll, and fired officials considered corrupt or under-performers. In many cases, he did this live on television to excitement of the general public. Generally speaking, some life blood began to pump through a clogged corrupt public bureaucracy. To achieve this, he clamped down on profligacy and wastefulness in government, suspending extravagant spending, cancelling Independence Day celebrations for the first time in 54 years and ordering a public clean-up and getting his own hands dirty by picking up rubbish outside State House.

Public servants were hit harder. There was not going to be any more wasteful foreign trips and to show he meant business, he never traveled outside Africa himself. These radical measures did not only endear himself to citizens, thereby inspiring the Twitter hashtag #WhatWouldMagufuliDo, in helping to cut down on government profligacy and getting everybody onto serious business, the country went on to beat the rest of East Africa to Middle Income status, during his reign.

Africa is grappling with the problem of limited public spirit in public services. Peer reviewed journals such as the Africa’s Public Service Delivery and Performance Review as well the World Bank, have published reports over the years, indicating how Africa’s public services are wanting because of a poor mindset in the staff’s rank and file.

Magufuli has left a new legacy. That public service can work as long as workers change their mindset. That it is possible to recalibrate the way we deliver services by changing not only our mindset but showing a determined and focused leadership. And that a determined responsible leadership is only seen when the leader leads not only from the front but by practicing what he/she preaches.

Author: Arinaitwe Rugyendo – veteran journalist – 0772 486 961: Twitter: @RugyendoQuotes