Basketball Africa League To Tip-Off Historic Inaugural Season In May

AGENCIES | DAKAR, Senegal – The Basketball Africa League (BAL) has on Monday announced that the league’s historic inaugural season will tip off Sunday, May 16 at the Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

The league will feature12 teams from across Africa competing in the new professional league.

The BAL, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) builds on the foundation of club competitions FIBA Regional Office Africa has organized on the continent and marks the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside of North America. The first BAL Finals will be held Sunday, May 30.

The BAL will implement robust health and safety protocols for the 12 teams and personnel traveling to Rwanda, based on guidance from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, with advice from public health officials and medical experts.

“We are thrilled that the inaugural Basketball Africa League season will take place at the world-class Kigali Arena,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall.

“Through the BAL, we will provide a platform for elite players from across the continent to showcase their talent and inspire fans of all ages, use basketball as an economic growth engine across Africa, and shine a light on Africa’s vibrant sporting culture,” added Amadou Gallo.

“We are extremely happy to finally launch the highly anticipated first season of the BAL,” said FIBA Africa and BAL Board President Anibal Manave. “FIBA and the NBA have been working closely together to develop protocols to address the health and safety of all players, coaches and officials. The experience of hosting the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers in Rwanda late last year will contribute to a safe and successful inaugural BAL season.”

The league also announced an adjusted competition format for the inaugural season, which will feature a total of 26 games at the Kigali Arena. The competition will tip off with an 18-game group phase with the 12 teams divided into three groups of four.

During the group phase, each team will face the three other teams in its group once. The top eight teams from the group phase will qualify for the playoffs, which will be single elimination in all three rounds.

Below are the 12 club teams from 12 African countries that will compete in the inaugural BAL season

COUNTRY TEAM Algeria GSP (https://bit.ly/3diB0ji) (Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers) ** Angola Petro de Luanda (Clube Atlético Petroleos de Luanda) * Cameroon FAP (https://bit.ly/2Ph0aGX) (Forces Armées et Police Basketball) ** Egypt Zamalek* (https://bit.ly/3czzRop) Madagascar GNBC (https://bit.ly/2PESmhU) (Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club)** Mali AS Police (https://bit.ly/3lZnp4m) (Association Sportive de la Police Nationale) ** Morocco AS Salé (https://bit.ly/2PESq1) (Association Sportive de Salé) * Mozambique Ferroviàrio de Maputo (https://bit.ly/3cuKkBs) ** Nigeria Rivers Hoopers BC (https://bit.ly/3rAVlFs) (Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club)* Rwanda Patriots BC (https://bit.ly/3u58Ajy) (Patriots Basketball Club)** Senegal AS Douanes (https://bit.ly/3rGFTId) (Association Sportive des Douanes) * Tunisia US Monastir (https://bit.ly/3diCoCm) (Union Sportive Monastirienne)*

*Champion from national league that earned representation in the inaugural BAL season