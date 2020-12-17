TRIBUTE: Businessman Mulenga Wife Eulogised For Fostering Devt, Employment

Kabale – President Museveni, Prime Minister Dr Rugunda and Minister Bahati eulogised the late Mariate Erus Nalongo Mulenga for supporting government policies aimed at fostering development in Kabale District.

Mariate, the wife of Businessman and Kabale NRM district treasurer for Finance, Christopher Mulenga died on Monday morning at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.

President Museveni’s condolence message was delivered by the Kabale Resident District Commissioner Darius Nandinda.

Museveni commended Mariate for supporting his husband’s in development projects like Hotloaf Bakery and Little litz hotel and gardens which have employed hundreds of people in Kabale District.

He also thanked the late Mariate for supporting the NRM government for the last 30 years. Her husband is the treasurer of the NRM Party in Kabale District.

“We commend the Late Nalongo Mulenga for the support she gave to her husband Mr Christopher Mulenga. I wish to thank my friend Mr. Mulenga for his contribution to the NRM Party and to Uganda. He served in key positions in Kabale District Council, NRM leadership and mobilisation and in business in Kabale, Kigezi and beyond. Many people have benefitted from his counsel, remarkable support and in doing all this, the wife was by his side. We salute her for working with her husband to nurture and educate their children. Mothers are great pillars of this nation. Mama Nalongo Mulenga led an exemplary life in serving God. We shall, forever, miss her” said the president in his letter.

Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda described the fallen wife of Kabale elder and businessman Omutware Mulenga as ‘ a pillar and advisor in the district whose home became a place for NRM political meetings.”

“We salute her for the exceptional love and care that she gave you and the family,” Rugunda said in a tribute to the Mulenga family.

“She amazingly, extended her love and care to all of us, your comrades and friends. She was a very calm, kind, hospitable and a warm-hearted lady so much that her home was transformed into our political meeting place,” the Prime Minister said.

Because of the prevailing health challenges in the country and globally, Prime Minister Rugunda said, “We are unable to physically be with you at Nalongo’s final send-off.”

“We grieve with the Mulenga family at this sad moment and we continue to pray that God gives the family strength and fortitude during this difficult period of bereavement, “Dr Rugunda said.

In his message, read by canon. Kazooba. Mayor ryakarimira town council , the State Minister for finance, planning and economic development and chairman NRM party kabale , said Mariate’s death was a heavy loss to the NRM party in Kabale District.

” the late Nalongo has been one of our strong women in the NRM party and development, its abig loss to the party “, says Minister Bahati.

He commednded Mariate for educating her children and naturing them into God-fearing citizens.

John Mulenga, her son told mourners that his mother died of a blood clot and that she was well but on November 30th 2020 she went to kabale regional hospital to treat her husband Mulenga but after four days she also fell sick and was also admitted but she passed on December 14th 2020.

Mariate Mulenga Nalongo, 76, is survived by husband Christopher Mulenga and 10 children and grandchildren as she was later laid to rest at her ancestral home in Kyetobokire cell, Kijuguta ward Northern Division Kabale Municipality.