Speaker Kadaga, Minister Mbayo Eulogise Late Sheikh Muzaata

Kamuli/Kampala – A section of the leaders in Uganda have mourned the passing of vocal Muslim leader Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata.

Sheikh Muzaata, who doubles as the Director of Dawa and spokesperson of the Kibuli Muslim faction, breathed his last on Friday, December 4 after spending weeks hospitalized at the International Hospital of Kampala (IHK).

While addressing the media, Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Rebecca Kadaga eulogized the Muslim leader for being straightforward and discussing pertinent issues of the nation.

“On behalf of the people of Kamuli, I would love to extend my sincere condolences to the Muslim community in Uganda for the passing of Sheikh Muzaata. He has been an icon, visible and sometimes controversial; speaking of important issues of the country,” Rt. Hon. Kadaga sympathized with the muslim community and his family.

Unfortunately, I learnt that he succumbed to COVID. I just want to remind the public that COVID-19 is real; let’s continue to wash our hands and observing the SOPs,” added Speaker Kadaga.

In the same spirit, Minister for Presidency, Esther Mbayo eulogized Sheikh Muzaata as our own and a great leader in the Muslim Community and Uganda at large.

I extend my sincere condolences and sympathise with the family of Sheikh Muzaata for their loss under the circumstances at time he was at his prime and Uganda still needed him. Covid-19 is here to stay. I urge you to observe the set Standard Operating procedures.

“We need everyone to stay safe and alive. Endeavour to wash your hands; maintain social distance and other SOPs as emphasised by your excellence Yoweri Museveni. After the elections, we shall have to get involved in the development of Uganda,” said Hon. Mbayo sternly cautioning people of Busoga and Uganda at large to remain vigilant.

Speaker Kadaga and Minister Mbayo made the remarks on the Late Sheikh Muzaata at Kamuli Youth Center ahead of the arrival of NRM Presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

Museveni was set to hold a scientific meeting of selected NRM leaders and flag bearers drawn from the districts of Kamuli and Buyende at Kamuli Youth centre in Kamuli Municipality as he concludes his trail in Busoga Sub-region.

On another note, ICT Minister, Hon. Judith Nabakooba also mourned Sheikh Muzaata who was laid to rest Saturday at his ancestral home near Matugga in Wakiso district.

“The country mourns the death of a great and outstanding Muslim leader. Sheikh Muzaata will be remembered for his ways as an open and direct speaker. He did not fear to speak his mind especially when he felt an injustice was being done,” she said.

“He (Muzaata) worked hard to deepen the Muslim faith and bring about reconciliation whenever serious differences came up,” she added

Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebagala said Friday that Sheikh Muzaata will be remembered as a person who fought for Islam and stuck by the truth.

“Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata has died, May Allah strengthen us this is a very difficult time.

My good friend, Imam of Imaam, you will be remembered as a person who fought for Islam and stuck by the truth,” Mr Ssebagala said.

In an interview with Uganda’s Daily the NewVision, Sheikh Yasin Kiweewa, a close friend to Sheikh Muzaata, appealed to people not speculate about his death noting that death is a preserve of Allah.

“Nobody killed sheikh Muzaata apart from Allah. Let us just pray that Allah grants him paradise. I also request whoever he wronged to forgive him because it is human to wrong,” Kiweewa said.

He condemned those excited about his death to wait for their turn noting that his (Muzaata) is done.

Kiweewa also decried the growing habit of announcing people dead which he said is a clear manifestation of deteriorating behavior among some members of the public.

He revealed that Muzaata abandoned his glassware business in Katwe, a Kampala Suburb, to serve Islam.

