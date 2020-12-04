December 4, 2020

Sheik Muzaata is Dead

December 4, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

DEAD: Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata

Kampala – Director of Dawa and spokesperson of the Kibuli Muslim faction, Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata has breathed his last Friday afternoon.

Sheikh Muzaata passed on while admitted at International Hospital of Kampala (IHK) where he has been hospitalised for several days.

He was rushed to IHK after an attack two week ago with Muslim leaders dismissing reports that he battled COVID-19

we will update you as more information comes in.

Rest in Peace, Muzaata – Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un

