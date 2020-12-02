Selfish! Museveni Slams Bobi Wine, Opposition for Being Opportunists

NRM Presidential Candidate Yoweri Museveni and NUP candidate counterpart Robert Kyagulanyi

Mbale – The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni criticized opposition leaders for pushing selfish agenda and misleading the youths.

While addressing NRM party youth leaders from Bukedi at Mbale SS Grounds, Museveni, incumbent president, condemned so-called politicians for being pretenders and misleading the youths.

“Forget about these people like Kyagulanyi deceiving youths about improving their livelihood. All of them have been in Parliament and have done nothing for the youth,” said Museveni.

None of them have advocated or debated youth livelihood (for example Emyooga). I am always the one fighting for the youth as if I am one. They only want to debate their salary increment, cars, et cetera,” added Museveni castigating the intentions of some politicians misleading Ugandans.

Museveni further bashed the so-called leaders for ignoring issues that affect special groups such as women, asserting that they are seeking personal gains.

“How many of these people (deceiving you) have fought for women empowerment and emancipation? They only fight for themselves alone; not you, the youths and voters.,” Museveni said challenging the youth to evaluate their leaders critically.

As campaigns take notches higher, presidential candidates have continue to lock horns with authorities for flouting the set COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

Last month, National Unity Platform Party Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine was arrested by Uganda Police in Luuka district in violation of the COVID-19 SOPs.

The arrest of Kyagulanyi sparked sporadic riots and protests that rocked Kampala, Masaka, Iganga, among others. The altercations between the protestors and security lead to some deaths and several injured as city riots.

President Museveni urged the youth to focus on growing income for the youths rather than for their stomachs only.

“The youths should strive to grow incomes for their households. We have a challenge of you feeding your stomachs only. That is a big problem we need to address. Funds will be availed through Emyooga to enhance incomes,” said Museveni.

Museveni pledged to host the youths at his farms as a move to equip the Bukedi youths with skills to improved commercial farming.

Bukedi sub-region boasts of fruit farming rice and cassava growing, fishing farming, cereals, among others.

President Museveni was made the remarks while addressing NRM youths in Bukedi sub-region that were drawn from seven (7) districts and two (2) municipalities: Busia, Tororo, Butaleja, Butebo, Pallisa, Kibuku and Budaka.

This marked the end of his campaign trail in Bukedi sub-region and is set to proceed to Busoga region with the first stop in Iganga District on Thursday.