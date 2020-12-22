Police Break Silence on City Lawyer Nicholas Opiyo Arrest

Kampala – Uganda Police has confirmed the arrest of the City lawyer and renown Human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo on allegations of money laundering and related malicious acts.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Police revealed that city lawyer Opiyo was arrested by Joint Task team of Security and Financial Intelligence and is under their custody on the charges.

“We would like to confirm the arrest of Lawyer Nicholas Opiyo, by a Joint Task team of Security and Financial Intelligence, on allegations of money laundering and related malicious acts,” read a tweet off the force’s official account.

Police added: “The investigations are progressing well and any new developments will be communicated in due course. He remains in our custody at the Special Investigations Division.”

Opiyo was picked from a Lamaro Restaurant located in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb, handcuffed and taken to an unknown location, the owner of the restaurant has confirmed

National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, criticised the move.

“Distinguished human rights lawyer Nicholas Opio has been abducted from a restaurant in Kamwokya. He was abducted with other human rights lawyers who are involved in investigating and collecting evidence of the murders that occurred between 18th and 19th November, 2020 by security.

According to eyewitnesses, they were allegedly forced into a van with tinted glasses, bearing private number plates.

At this point, we suspect that their abduction is intended to frustrate the ongoing investigation of gross human rights abuses. Our legal teams have embarked on the process of establishing their whereabouts. The regime is in total panic. And yes, the empire is crumbling.”

About Post Author Maurice MUHWEZI | Managing Editor administrator Maurice Muhwezi is a distinguished Digital Media Manager with interests in areas published platforms, website management, team-building, business process improvement and creating e-customer solutions See author's posts