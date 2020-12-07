ON MUSEVENI’S TRAIL: Status of Ankole Sub-region

NRM Presidential flag bearer, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

Mbarara – The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flag-bearer, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has kicked-off his campaign trail in Ankole region on Monday, December 7.

Museveni kicked off his trail in Luwero sub-region and has since traversed West Nile, Lango, Acholi, Karamoja, Teso, Bukedi and Busoga Sub-regions.

Key issues and talking points for the sub-region that are set to be discussed as the party chairman meets NRM leaders Monday afternoon include unresolved land issues, animal health, intra-party fights and infrastructural development of the region, among others.

Amid a hot afternoon served by little showers at Mbarara Boma Grounds, NRM party leaders, drawn from Isingiro, Kazo, Kiruhura, Ibanda, Mbarara and Mbarara city, will table their memorandum before the party chairman Museveni as campaigns take shape.

With a population of 3,304,400 people, Ankole Sub-region is comprised of 12 districts, namely; Bushenyi, Buhweju, Kiruhura, Ibanda, Isingiro, Ntungamo, Mbarara, Mitooma, Rubirizi, Sheema, Kazo and Rwampara districts.

Capitalization of the sub-region has seen up to UGX 386.6Bn approved to expedite development and administration for the 12 districts with close to over 75percent of the funds released for the financial year.

The government released a total of UGX. 998.7Bn in the last four Financial years 2016/2017 – 2019/2020 for Ankole Region.

In 2016 General Elections, Ankole sub-region overwhelmingly voted NRM presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni in the past General Elections.

Viewed as one of the key strongholds of the party, over 65 percent of averagely cast votes in the sub-region were in favour of NRM’s Yoweri Museveni as Forum for Democratic Change’s Col. Dr. Besigye with 32percent.

A total of UGX160Bn has been released to various groups under the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP) nationwide for the last four years.

Ankole sub-region boasts of a total of 1,636 Projects worth UGX.14,096,008,453 have been funded since the inception of the Programme in 2016 benefiting 18,798 Youth of whom 10,380 are male and 8,418 are female.

NRM government’s efforts to elevate women has seen up to UGX106 billion approved for the women’s Fund nationwide. A total of 1,161 Projects worth UGX. 6.666 billion have been financed in Ankole Sub Region benefiting 13,570 women.

In the social sector and particularly education, a total of 3,269 primary schools (Government – 1,493, Private – 1,776) are operational in the Ankole sub-region with an enrolment of 826,444 pupils.

A total of 489 secondary schools are fully licenced in Ankole sub-region with an enrollment of 196,521 students. Up to UGX 5.93Bn has been availed for the Universal Secondary Education (USE) capitalization grant in the financial year 2021.

On infrastructure, several main and feeder roads have been constructed and rehabilitated; notably the Upgrading of the 41KM Mbarara Bypass, Rushere – Nshwerenkye Road (11.1km), Kashenyi – Mitooma (11.53km) and Kitabi Seminary Access Road (0.8km).

Other roads upgraded include; Ntungamo – Mirama Hills (37km), selected Town Roads in Mbarara City (20.2km), Ishaka – Katunguru Road (58km), among others.

Roads under preparation for upgrading in the Ankole Sub-region include: Kabwohe – Bwizibwera/ Nsika – Ibanda – Kabujogera – Mahyoro – Rwenjaza/ Kyambura (204Km), Ishasha – Katunguru (88.0Km), Kyenjojo (Kahunge) – Nyarukoma – Kigarale – Rwamwanja – Kiruhura (105Km), Kazo – Buremba – Kabagore-Kyeggegwa Road (82km), Muhanga – Kisiizi – Rwashamaire (78.8Km) and Bwizibwera- Nyakambu – Nsiika – Nyakashaka – Nyakabirizi with spur to Kabwohe (92.2Km).

On the energy sector and particularly electricity, up to 148 sub-counties have been connected on the national power grid with extension works ongoing in up to 46 other sub-counties in the Ankole Sub-region.