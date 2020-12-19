Not Cup of tea! Museveni Dares Bobi Wine to Cause Anarchy As Bunyoro NUP Coordinator Crosses to NRM

Hoima – The National Resistance Movement Candidate Yoweri Museveni has dared foreign-backed opposition fraternity to destabilise Uganda, promising to deal with them.

While addressing NRM delegates drawn from Kikuube, Hoima, Masindi and Kiryandongo at Duhaga Primary School Playgrounds, Museveni disclosed that foreign elements were using politicians like especially NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine to cause instability in Uganda.

“Please forgive Kyagulanyi; he doesn’t understand Uganda. He has fools who are supporting him especially foreign forces and even those here that I know. My intelligence is the know,” said Museveni

He added: When these forces saw these angry young people and decided to incite them to destabilize Uganda – like they did in Libya, Zimbabwe and Sudan They forget that we are a different cup of tea. They won’t manage.”

President Museveni sternly warned a section of politicians backed by foreign forces to create instability that they shall not be tolerated citing that investment opportunities for Ugandans shall not be sabotaged.

Museveni rapped party leaders for not mentoring the youths who have since crossed over to opposition in anger for being left-out who have since resorted to unsolicited practices under the guidance of wrong foreign forces.

Museveni made the remarks while Bunyoro NUP Coordinator, Godwin Kasigwa Angalia who crossed over the NRM party on Saturday.

Aguunda revealed that he had been misguided and reflected on the peace and security brought by the movement government prompting his change of heart.

“After joining NUP, I reflected on the peace brought by NRM and saw what other opposition leaders’ agenda of destabilizing Uganda. I thank the NRM for peace in this region,” said Angalia as he cited denouncing the tyre-burning hooliganism perpetuated by politicians against the peace of Uganda.

Museveni praised Angalia for being patriotic and vowed to reclaim the youths that have crossed to the opposition after they realise that they were misled and the NRM government has the best interests at heart.

The NRM candidate emphasised that growth of investment and development heavily depended on peace and security and the future of the oil and gas sector that is set to benefit Bunyoro equally relied on it.

On land issues, Museveni tasked the District land boards to sensitise and educate the masses on the fight against fake land title ownership that seen several residents lose their land. He asked Beatrice Byenkya Nyakayisiki, the former Hoima Woman MP, who now chairs the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) to look into the matters raised by the delegates and people of Bunyoro.

In June 2020, the lands Minister started a systematic demarcation, survey, and titling of privately-owned land in the two districts under the land fund to cater for landlords with large parcels of land so that the people who had encroached on their land are given rights of ownership.

On fishing on Lake Albert, Museveni urged the fishermen and agro-processing businesspersons to adhere to the set practices and standards as well as maintaining a good relationship with authorities to avoid clashing.

Museveni rapped Marine police and security authorities to desist from clashing with fishermen on the Lake but rather guide regulate their activities to enable the co-existence and harmony in fishing.

In May 2020, Marine police officers impounded 11 boats from fishermen at Sebigoro landing site in Kikuube district for allegedly defying a night-time ban on fishing activities on Lake Albert in the districts of Hoima, Kagadi, Kikuube and Buliisa.

The district security committee observed that some Ugandan fishermen were crossing to the Democratic Republic of Congo where they were mixing freely with communities on the other side before crossing back to Uganda. This, the committee said was a risk to Ugandans at a time when the country was locked down to contain the spread of coronavirus disease.

To draw you back to the trail, President Museveni has wrapped up scientific campaigns in Bunyoro region after meeting party delegates, youths and flag-bearers from the Great Hoima and Kibaale district on Saturday and Friday respectively.

As election draw close, Museveni will move his trail to central region where he is set to meet NRM delegate of the Greater Mubende on Monday.

Chairperson Uganda Land Commission (ULC), Beatrice Byenkya Nyakayisiki, (the former Hoima Woman MP) speaks to the press last year

Bunyoro sub-region is comprised of Buliisa, Hoima, Kagadi, Kikuube, Kiryandongo, Kakumiro, Kibaale, and Masindi.

On the education, a total of 557,526 pupils are enrolled in over 2,318 primary schools. The government has since disbursed a total of UGX6.5Bn Universal Primary Education (UPE) capitalization grant to the Bunyoro region.

Furthermore, close to 89,037 students are enrolled in 295 secondary schools in Bunyoro with UGX3,917,342,500 approved for the Universal Secondary Education (USE) capitalization grant for the eight districts.

In reference to the government’s focus on improving household incomes, up to 1,002 projects have been supported with UGX8.799Bn under the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP) thus benefitting 11,645 youths.

With a reputation of fighting women chauvinism, the Museveni administration has since released up to UGX 3.156 billion under the Women Fund benefitting 5,743 women.

On the road network, a total of UGX6.537Bn has been designated for upgrading, paving and construction of road for the financial year of 2020/2021.

Bunyoro is renowned for its rich oil and gas deposits that projected to propel the region to greater development with more opportunities created.

“The oil is there and we are going to benefit from it as a region and Uganda as a whole. However, let us focusing on reaping from the profits made with supplies (agriculture and services) to those developing the exploration,” said Kasaija.

“

About Post Author Maurice MUHWEZI | Managing Editor administrator Maurice Muhwezi is a distinguished Digital Media Manager with interests in areas published platforms, website management, team-building, business process improvement and creating e-customer solutions See author's posts