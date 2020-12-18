RWENZORI: Museveni Brushes -Off Critics, Re-echoes Significance of UGX200Bn DRC Roads

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has rebuked opposition politician who continuously attack him and the government initiatives on unclear grounds.

Museveni fired shots a section of wannabe politicians that continuously abuse the fountain of honour to focus on delivering for the people.

“I pity those politicians who keep abusing me. Abuses! Abuses cannot do anything. They are like the wind. I just ignore. But if any of them risks slapping me, I will deal with them,” said Museveni sending the delegated into laughter.

He added: “When I initiated the idea of working on roads to support our neighbours DR Congo to boost trade on Bunagana–Rutshuru–Goma Road, Goma and Bunya roads, among others, many of those politicians attacked Museveni,” said Museveni.

The incumbent president made the remarks while addressing NRM delegates and youths – drawn from Ntoroko and Bundibugyo, at District Headquarters grounds.

Museveni slammed the politicians for not understanding the economic and trade opportunity presented by the road network to the people in the border districts and Uganda at large.

The NRM flag-bearer for Ntoroko county, Gerald Rwemulikya Ibanda, expressed concerned that road the linked Ntoroko to DRC across River Semiliki was not yet worked and has affected cross border trade.

“We urge the government in the forthcoming term to work on road linking Ntoroko to Congo across R. Semiliki. This road will ease cross-border trade such that livelihoods are improved with better incomes as government secures tax revenue in the long-run,” said Rwemulikya re-emphasizing the importance of infrastructure.

In October 2020, the Museveni administration was criticized approved UGX200Bn that was set to construct roads in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo. They included; Kasindi to Beni (80km), Beni to Butembo (54Km), and Bunagana border to Rutshuru-Goma (89km).

The tarmacked roads, which will be the first of their kind in Eastern parts of DRC will be constructed under a public-private partnership which will see the Government of Uganda contribute 20% of the total construction cost, and the balance will be raised by DRC and the contractor.

Parliament approved UGX200b as part of Uganda’s contribution towards the project whose cost is estimated to be US$334.5m (UGX1.2tn).

As he wrapped his campaign trail in Rwenzori, the NRM candidate has prioritised the question of peace and security in the region leading up to the blossoming of trade, foreign exchange and income.

The Rwenzori region – comprised of Kasese, Kabarole, Kasese, Kitagwenda, Bundibugyo, Ntoroko, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa, Bunyangabu, Kamwenge and Fort Portal Municipality was affected by rebel activity perpetuated by Jamil Mukulu’s Allied Democratic Forces.

Museveni made the remarks while addressing the NRM leaders in Greater Kabarole drawn from districts of Kabarole, Kitagwenda, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa, Bunyangabu and Kamwenge at Boma Grounds.

On his campaign trail in Kasese Municipality, has cracked -a-whip on elected leaders who have abandoned the needs of the people and pursued personal gains.

“People have elected you to represent them but then when you get to parliament, you start legislating about salaries, cars and other benefits. You are letting your people down,” said Museveni while speaking to leaders in Bukedi sub-region in late November.

He has since condemned corruption among leaders that thieve from projects that are intended to benefit their people, a practice he equated to ‘Okushohoora entanda’.

“When you steal from the coffers of project, you cheat your own people. I urge you to always reflect an focus on their social needs, livelihoods and progress. You will then create a bond with the people and deliver the NRM government’s success ability,” Museveni said.

Museveni partakes the second day of his campaign trail in the Rwenzori rafter combing the Luwero, Acholi, Langi, West Nile, Karamoja, Bukedi, Busoga and Ankole sub-regions.

The NRM candidate adopted scientific campaigns where he meets NRM delegates, flag-bearers and youths who he urged to educate their masses on the party ideology while reflecting on the achievements of the government.