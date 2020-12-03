NRM Leaders Praise Museveni for development in Busoga region, Pledge to Delivery Victory for Party

President Museveni addresses NRM leaders and flag-bearers of Acholi Sub-region in Kitgum on Tuesday, November 17.

Iganga – A section leaders of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) from Busoga Sub-region have acknowledged the government’s effort to infrastructural development and called for more commitment to roads, education, addressing unemployment among others.

The leaders drawn from 6 districts of Namayingo, Bugweri, Bugiri, Kaliro, Iganga, Namutumba and convened at Iganga Municipal Primary School on Thursday, December 3 to meet party chairman and presidential flag bearer Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Hon. Persis Namuganza, State minister for lands,

While presenting the memorandum to party chairman amid the delegates, Hon. Persis Namuganza, State minister for lands, petitioned Museveni to address land matters concerning education, employment, land and industrial development that continue to draw the region backwards.

“Our people have been evicted from wetlands where they have been cultivating to feed their families. Land in Busoga remains the same as the population grows. We urge you, Mzee, to look into the matter,” said Namuganza.

Namuganza petitioned Museveni to expedite the established of a public university in Busoga citing the need to address the strengthening of education in the region.

On other levels of education, Busoga sub-region boasts an enrolment of 865,766 pupils registered in 3,449 primary schools (as of 2020/2021 financial year) with a Universal Primary (UPE) capitalization/ funding to a tune of UGX13.86Bn

Up to UGX 11,808,147,500 of financing and capitalization, over 167,123 students are currently enrolled in 479 Secondary school in the 2020/2021 financial year.

Six polytechnic and vocational institutes in Busoga sub-region; Iganga Technical Institute Jinja Community Polytechnic (Jinja), Kaliro Technical Institute (Kaliro), Nawanyago Technical Institute (Kamuli), Nkoko Technical Institute (Mayuge) and Basoga Nsadhu Memorial (Namutumba)

Up to UGX 35,769,903 has been designated to these institutions for the first quarter of 2020/2021 financial Year.

The leaders also requested President Museveni to expeditiously consider the development of industries in Busoga to create jobs for youths in the region.

“We ask Museveni to consider the development of industries to employ the youths of Busoga. Produce like rice, maize, fruits among others require value-addition in agro-processing industries,” said Abdulrahim Ali’Bewazir aka Toto NRM’s flagbearer for Iganga Municipality.

Hon. Namuganza also called on the government to consider upgrading Iganga hospital into a regional referral hospital citing that Jinja Regional referral Hospital is overwhelmed.

“Jinja Hospital remains the sole regional referral hospital; I ask you, president, to consider upgrading Iganga Hospital to improve the access to healthcare for the people of Busoga,” said Namuganza.

Busoga sub-region has 175 Health Centres (HC) IIs, 83 HC IIIs, 18 HC IVs, 4 Hospitals and 1 Referral Hospital.

On financing for special groups, the women fund Programme started in 2016, has supported a total of 888 Projects worth UGX5.14Bn benefitting up to 10,467 women in tailoring, agriculture,

To date, a total of 2,191 Projects worth UGX.17,050 Billion have been funded since the inception of the Youth Livelihood Programme in 2015. It has benefitted 25,140 Youth (14,062 males and 11,078 females)

On the land issues, President Museveni pledged to consider the investigating and engaging stakeholders to offer a lasting compensation and resettlement initiative.

Earlier, President Museveni commissioned a state of art 300-seater ferry in Ultra—modern MV Sigulu ferry in Namayingo that is set to boost economic growth & #trade by offering fast, affordable transporting produce from the Islands and linking the population to markets to mainland.

As he starts his trail in Busoga sub-region, Museveni is set to meet leaders in Jinja and Kamuli on Friday and Saturday respectively.