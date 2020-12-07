NRM Gov’t Has Elevated Women in Society – Minister Bahati

Hon. David Bahati, State Minister of Finance for Planning

Kabale – The State Minister of Finance for Planning, David Bahati has asserted that the NRM government has put women issues at the forefront in the society of Uganda.

Hon. Bahati cited that the former governments denied women their deserving place in society for decades.

While meeting NRM party leaders on Saturday, Bahati who doubles as the party chairman Kabale district said that as part of boosting health services, the NRM government has built 13 health centres in the 15 sub-counties and immunized children against the killer diseases to almost 95percent.

He also revealed that the government has also distributed mosquito nets to every house household adding that these good health programmes continue to save the lives of children and women.

Bahati said that these good programs have raised life expectancy for Ugandans from 43years in 1991 to 63.3 years in 2018.

David Bahati appealed to women to continue supporting the continuity of Uganda which can only be guaranteed by His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museven and the NRM government.

He advised women to continue advising their children and husbands to avoid violence during the current political campaigns saying that because if people perish during violence their parents lose most especially since they are mothers of this country.

“Please, we appeal to you to advise your children, especially youths and your husbands too, to work for peace in the current political situation. Please urge them to avoid violence because if our youths die, it’s you the mothers who labour for 9 months who will feel take the brunt of pain most,” says Bahati

Minister Bahati revealed that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is the only experienced and unmatched leader who can champion leadership and who can move the women cause in this country.

“If you were among the passengers of the bus going to Kampala and you here that the driver will be some who has only finished 5days in a driving school, would you allow to on that bus ? but if we heard that the bus is being driven by a 30year experienced driver called Museveni, everyone would join such car,” says Minister Bahati.

He explained that so far the NRM government has made sure that in the

15 sub-counties within Kabale district there is a National Teachers College ,Uganda College of Commerce ,15secodnary schools.

On the question of road networks in Kabale district, Minister Bahati said that government has already allocated 10billions Uganda shillings to work on Rushoroza, Rugarama, Bugongi – Nangara road and Old Kabale road roads which start from Nyakigugo to Kyanamira.

He also advised women to join the new government programs like “Emyooga program where the government has invested over UGX260bn”.

The meeting was attended by the all women MPs from Kabale, Rukiga and Rubanda and all the three district NRM chairpersons.