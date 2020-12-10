EXCLUSIVE: SG Nandala Expels Ingrid Turinawe, 2 Others From FDC

FDC Secretary General Nandala Mafabi has dismissed Ingrid Turinawe from Party for contesting on the Independent ticket

Rukungiri – Uganda’s Opposition party, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has dismissed 3 of their key members for violating Party constitution on flag-bearing.

FDC Party administration asserted that the excommunicated members went against the party constitution and contested as independent candidates against flag-bearers in the ongoing elections

In a letter dated December 7th 2020 addressed to FDC Chairperson Rukungiri District, Secretary-General Nathan Nandala Mafabi listed the dismissed as Ingrid Turinawe Kamateneti, Darius Tweyambe and Winnie Babihuga.

The three are reported to have contested in the FDC primary elections and lost, however despite warnings from the party leaders, they decided to contest as an independent candidate

Ingrid Turinawe, who is the FDC National Women Chairperson contested for Rukungiri Municipality MP seat and lost to newcomer Dr Wallen Tumwine in a highly contested party primary.

Winnie Babihuga equally contested for Rukungiri District Woman MP seat and lost to Hon Betty Muzanira while Darius Tweyambe contested for Rukungiri Municipality Mayoral Chairperson seat and lost to incumbent Charles Makuru.

SG Nandala Letter to Rukungiri FDC Chairperson

According to the letter , Nandala Mafabi pointed out that as per article 12 (d) CEASATION, ‘if a member joins another party or in an election stands as an independent’ he / she ceases to a member of FDC.

“The independent candidate should immediately stop using the FDC sign and colours otherwise, we shall advise the Electoral Commission to disqualify them,” SG Nandala sternly warned in the letter.

Nandala Mafabi said that the independent candidates cease to members of FDC and have no moral authority to act on behalf of the party.

The letter is copied to FDC Party President, FDC Electoral Commission and all FDC party flag bearers in Rukungiri.

In the audacious letter, SG Nandala indicates that the known FDC candidates for Rukungiri District are Dr Wallen Tumwine (Rukungiri Municipality MP), Hon Betty Muzanira (Rukungiri District Woman MP), Charles Makuru (Rukungiri Municipality Mayoral Chairperson), Fred Turyamuhweza (Rujumbura County MP) and Namanya Naboth (Rubabo County MP).

At the time of filing this report, this website’s efforts to reach the concerned persons had turned futile. However, an update shall be published on that regards as our correspondents track the concerned persons.