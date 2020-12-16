Museveni Cracks Whip on Muntu, Besigye, other CA Delegates for Granting Legislators Power to Interrupt Govt Projects

Former CA delegates-turned-politicians Dr. Kizza Besigye and ANT’s Mugisha Muntu

Kabarole – The National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairman, President Museveni has slammed a section of former Constituent Assembly (CA) delegates for fronting a constitution that accorded legislators and politicians power to frustrate government projects.

Museveni, who is also party chairman, cited former CA delegates Kizza Besigye, Gen. Mugisha Muntu and Henry Tumukunde, among others for drafting a constitution that rendered power to parliamentarians to frustrate government’s efforts.

“In 1994, CA members such as Besigye, Muntu and Tumukunde made this constitution. They gave legislators a lot of power to waste time just legislating other than addressing the issue that were pertinent to their people,” said Museveni.

The NRM presidential candidate cited to other constitutions accorded the president and selected representatives to legislate on the key needs of their citizens.

Museveni made the remarks while addressing the NRM leaders in Greater Kabarole drawn from districts of Kabarole, Kitagwenda, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa, Bunyangabu and Kamwenge at Boma Grounds.

On several occasions, Museveni has cracked -a-whip on elected leaders who have abandoned the needs of the people and pursued personal gains.

“People have elected you to represent them but then when you get to parliament, you start legislating about salaries, cars and other benefits. You are letting your people down,” said Museveni while speaking to leaders in Bukedi sub-region in late November.

NRM Candidate Museveni is received by party leaders at Boma Grounds, Kabarole on Wednesday, December 16

He has since condemned corruption among leaders that thieve from projects that are intended to benefit their people, a practice he equated to ‘Okushohoora entanda’.

“When you steal from the coffers of project, you cheat your own people. I urge you to always reflect an focus on their social needs, livelihoods and progress. You will then create a bond with the people and deliver the NRM government’s success ability,” Museveni said.

Museveni partakes the second day of his campaign trail in the Rwenzori rafter combing the Luwero, Acholi, Langi, West Nile, Karamoja, Bukedi, Busoga and Ankole sub-regions.

The NRM candidate adopted scientific campaigns where he meet NRM delegates, flag-bearers and youths who he urged to educate their masses on the party ideology while reflecting on the achievements of the government.

