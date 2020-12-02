Kabale Student Fights For Life after Stabbing

Bernard Arinda Fighting for own life in Kabale Hospital after being stabbed by unknown assailants

Kabale – Residents on Tuesday woke to shock and grief after a teenager was gruesomely stabbed by unidentified assailants and he continues to fight for his life.

The 16-year-old male is believed to have been waylaid and stabbed by suspected thieves. at Kirigime Mosque in Kabale Municipality. Reports reaching this site indicate that he is currently admitted at Kabale Regional referral hospital in critical condition.

The victim identified as Banert Arinda, a senior two student of Nyakinoni secondary school, a resident of Kibimbiri village, Rushoroza parish, Kihihi Sub County in Kanungu district was waylaid and thumped by about five people in the company of his elder brother Isaac Niwamanya.

Hamis Salim the Kirigime ward LC2 Chairperson revealed that on Monday last night at around 8 pm, while the two were going to visit him, the thugs waylaid them and took off with the money.

“The young boys had just sold tomatoes they brought from Kihihi. Arinda was stabbed with a knife on the right chest while Niwamanya managed to escape,” Hamis intimated.

Niwamanya mobilised boda boda riders and other people who rushed to rescue Arinda and also nabbed one of the suspects identified as Naboth, a resident of Mukihaha in Kirigime ward, Kabale Municipality.

The group, in anger, turned to the suspect and sanctioned a beating in retaliation of attempt on Arinda.

Hamis said that police rushed to the scene and took both the victim and the suspect to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital where the victim is on oxygen.

Hamis disclosed that this is almost the fourth time such incidents had happened at the same place.

“As a local leader, I am liaising with other leaders to forge a way forward to reduce such incidents,” said Hamis.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson confirmed the incident but never gave more details about the story.