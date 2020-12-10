I Can not Stand Smelly Boys | Yvonne Reveals What She Wants In Her Dream Man

Yvonnie Nansinguza a.k.a Sista Vich is an artist, a music manager, events organizer, businesswoman, and a mother. I had a one on one with her and below is our Kaboozi

FAB MC: Briefly who is Yvonne aka Sista Vich.

Yvonnie: Yvonne is just a simple girl …working hard and open-minded. I grew up with two boys in the suburbs of Mengo, studied human resource management.

FAB MC: Tell me how you spend your time in a covid era?

Yvonnie: Everything is normal now. I just create projects. Do lots of work, lots of family stuff and lots of personal things. In my free time, I exercise to stay fit and in shape.

FAB MC: Tell me about your love life?

Yvonnie: My love life is one of those beautiful things I have had in life. It’s been a bit long distance for some time….6years down the road and we still stuck together. It’s a touching story around the road.

FAB MC: Briefly describe to me your ideal man

Yvonnie: My ideal man is a hard worker, Good fearing, trustworthy, and ready to accept and love the real me

FAB MC: Do you believe in love at first sight?

Yvonnie: No I don’t. In most cases the first sighting is tricky. It takes a lot of work to make it in such a relationship because most times you will feel like you have to try out another hahaha.

FAB MC: What motivates you to go to work every day?

Yvonnie: Knowing that I have to put food on my plate and they are needs I have to fulfill in my life. The promise of a better life motivates me to go to work every day.

FAB MC: How do you determine who is a true friend and those that are just hangers on

Yvonnie: A true friend is a person who will be there for you when others have pushed you…that person will be there for you in the hardest times and love you for you. Hangers, just come and go. They only come to take advantage and will not stick around when you need them.

FAB MC: What is your favorite daily dress code?

Yvonnie: A simple dress that brings out my curves and legs is good to go. hahaha



FAB MC: What is your favorite meal?

Yvonnie: Am a fan of boiled meat, matooke, and posho, pumpkin with some fresh beans and vegetables on the side.

FAB MC: Recount your most embarrassing childhood experience?

Yvonnie: This happened at home when I was bought an undergarment in my childhood and I would wait for any visitor and I would show it off…you can imagine how I was embarrassed never to show it again. Will never forget that in my life.

FAB MC: Tell me something you can’t do without in your house, car, and handbag as well

Yvonnie: I can’t do without my gadgets and my favorite deodorant.

FAB MC: Tell me 2 things you cannot stand about men

Yvonnie: A man with a bad odor is a total turn off for me.

FAB MC: Among our celebrities here who would you take on a date?

Yvonne: Aaaahh……I would take Karitas…I love her personality……there is something I want to share with her that will bring more passion to the dreams I want to do in life I know I will meet her soonest.

FAB MC: Describe the best date you’ve ever had?

Yvonnie: Is when my best friend asked me to spend the rest of my life with him….We were just two of us and he popped the question. It was really a good time we had.

FAB MC: Who is your inspiration?

Yvonnie: My Mum will always be my forever inspiration. Growing up with a roof on my head despite her being a single mother. She did not only play a big role in our lives but was very kind to many and her hard work lives up to now coz I will emulate it. She was a great woman may she continue to rest in peace.

FAB MC: Tell me about a time where you went above and beyond your role and expectations. Why did you do this? What exactly did you do?

Yvonnie: The time My Boss gave me a role of giving out flyers to market the business…oh my God…I was hit hard…I never had an idea of going out there to do it. But to my surprise, I used my voice instead …Gosh. And customers started flowing in. I proved that it was beyond what they expected.

FAB MC: What techniques have you learned or discovered that make your job easier, or make you more productive?

Yvonnie: Have learned a lot, improved on my communication skills, Good marketing, and customer service…, this has made me more creative to go beyond my expectations… This makes any job easier for me.

Yvonnie with Sean Paul

FAB MC: Describe a time when you recognized you had done a blunder at work. What did you do about it? What was the outcome?

Yvonnie: I had a scenario at work…..as a hostess by that time I had a table of 20 and more people ordered food and drinks… And I realized I had added more food that they didn’t order… I ended up sweet-talking them and guess what one of the customers accepted and ate the food… I felt relieved.

FAB MC: Where do you see yourself in five years?

Yvonnie: I see a married woman with more kids and a husband with a beautiful foundation with Big business too.

FAB MC: What crazy thing have you ever done in the name of love?

Yvonnie: I pretended to be dead…and u can imagine how he was trembling, Hahahaa

FAB MC: What do you think has changed now in Uganda from the time you left to oversees

Yvonnie: Oooh, a lot of things have changed for instance on the side of the hospitality world, I see many food outlets and out and about, which is good for the country as a whole.

FAB MC: We are so grateful for your time; please give us a final message to our readers and your fans as well.

Yvonnie: For all the readers and my fans… life is what you make it, nothing comes easy, all you have to do is to keep going and trying till you get there, Don’t give up no matter how hard it becomes. God bless and please take care.