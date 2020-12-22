Huawei Floods RedPepper With Goodies, Rice for Xmas

The leading global genius Organization that brings digital to every person, home, and organizations across the country connecting them to intelligent world has on December 21, 2020 flooded Red pepper main offices in Namanve with bags of rice as a Christmas package.

Huawei is an independent, privately-held company that provides Information and Communications Technology (ICT). Huawei operates in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world with four key domains telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services.

“We always come here during Christmas period, bring cake, we cut together to celebrate the Christmas season, and to celebrate our cooperation. This time around we thought that cake was just for cutting, people eat and that’s all, we decided to bring food instead so that you can share among yourselves. We wanted to share the love. Secondly, we are friends with Red pepper as Huawei and for business aspect” Allan Kyobe, Huawei Public Relations Manager said.

Kyobe also clarified that the Huawei’s business relationship with Red Pepper has been smooth even in this corona year. However, he hoped for better in the year 2021 in terms of business.

Huawei’s Allan Kyobe and Lina were welcomed by Red pepper director Johnson Musinguzi together with the advertising team.

Mr. Johnson appreciated Huawei for giving them business, and also enlightened the achievements of Red pepper business wise.

“It’s been a tough year, we only have to survive, but fortunately, it has given us an opportunity to renovate, and do more things than we had participated in before. This time of COVID-19 we have been able to give you an opportunity to have more platform whereby the end of this month we shall have this newspaper in E format, we have developed E platform, you may not need to buy a paper, we shall give you a link, you will pay UGX3000 per day, monthly or annually and have this wherever you will be.

We have also improved our Website online; we have three platforms now of course accompanied by our social media platforms, Twitter, Face book with over 2million followers. We wish you a merry Christmas and a prosperous year” Johnson Musinguzi.



