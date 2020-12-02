EXPOSED: Dan Magic wasn’t Shot! Producer fell off Bobi Wine’s Car in Attempt to Knock Cops

Kampala – As ‘tensions’ continue to build-up in camps of presidential candidates, some incidents have left a section of Ugandans baffled by the games being orchestrated ahead of January 14 General elections.

Up to 11 candidates are set to appear on the ballot paper for the highly anticipated January 14 to challenge incumbent President Museveni. These are Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Eng. Patrick Amuriat of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Norbert Mao of Democratic Party (DP) and Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Others are independents Lt Gen. (Rtd) Henry Tumukunde, Joseph Kabuleta, Fred Mwesigye, Willy Mayambala, John Katumba and Nancy Kalembe, the only female contender.

Following a series of events, NUP’s presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi – on December 1, announced he was halting political campaigns citing “police brutality.”

In a request granted, Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Simon Byakama agreed private meeting with Kyagulanyi demanding answers why the election regulator has allegedly turned a blind -eye on security bodies clamping down on his rallies.

Kyagulanyi better known as Bobi Wine, was prompted to suspend the campaigns after his close associate- a music producer Dan Magic was terribly injured in the scuffle in Kayunga.

Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi took to social media to condemn Police’s actions after “shooting” Magic’s mouth.

Barbie, said Magic had lost teeth and his upper lip ripped into two.

A video ensued showing Bobi Wine’s breaking down in Hospital over Magic’s worrying condition.

What exactly happened?

In a new video obtained by this website, Bobi Wine’s car a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number UAY 432Z was blocked by a military lorry in Kayunga.

Police officers ordered Bobi Wine’s driver identified as Mark to stop the vehicle

But instead, Mr Mark disobeys police orders and maneuvered to dodge the military truck which had blocked the road.

Two Police officers who were in front of the car tried to stop Mark but he adamantly drove off at a terrific speed and in a rush, he almost rammed into a police officer who leapt to save lives.

Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake was seated in the co-drivers seat.

Magic Falls

Usually, Bobi Wine’s inner security team, his cameraman and a few of his close associates have made it a habit to cling on this Land Cruiser as it moves in a procession.

Dan Magic-the producer happened to be among those who were standing on this car. But because the driver engaged a high gear while manoeuvring, Magic fell of.

This new video, therefore, clears air on an earlier narrative peddled by Bobi Wine and his supporters about Dan Magic’s plight.

Further, police has come out and said that some of the civilians who associate with Mr Kyagulanyi possess explosives like teargas.

Police said it is hunting for Bobi Wine’s bodyguard Norbert Ariho who allegedly dropped an explosive in Kayunga yesterday.