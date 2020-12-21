Do Research to Meaningfully Engage People – Museveni Lectures Leaders on Mobilisation

Mubende – The National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate President Yoweri Museveni has urged party leaders to conduct research and read to meaningfully engage the masses.

While addressing NRM delegates drawn from Mubende, Kiboga, Mityana, Kyankwanzi and Kassanda at Mubende Mayor’s Garden, Museveni cited that it was important for the leaders to be informed of Uganda’s history to deliberate on pertinent issues of their communities.

“If you (delegates) are able to speak and understand the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Golgotha: which was over 2,000 years ago, why don’t you understand the history of just 30 years ago?” Museveni asked rhetorically.

Museveni stressed that NRM ideology and Uganda’s rich history would provide factual and clear talking points to engage the people of Greater Mubende.

He challenged the delegates to stand tall in pride for the achievement of the NRM government from more investment, peace and security, liberalisation of education, transport and trade sectors, infrastructural development, among others.

On sporadic COVID-19, Museveni cautioned the people of Greater Mubende to observe for set SOPs to save lives and desist from public processions.

“COVID has robbed us of great leaders such as Kirunda Kivejinja, Sheikh Muzaata, Mubanda (Masaka), and others. Be cautious about your people as we fight corona,” said Museveni.

The Second Deputy Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Ali Kirunda Kivejinja succumbed to COVID-19

He also sternly warned a section of individuals with plans to destabilise Uganda to be careful. Museveni cited that peace was for Ugandans and creates an environment for investment and development.

“If they want to play, let them play with some other things. Uganda belongs to the gallant peace-loving Uganda,” said Museveni

Museveni disclosed that NRM government has prioritised regional integration to create market for the country’s agro-products such as coffee, Sugar, tea, rice, among others to guarantee Uganda’s farmers livelihoods in the value chain.

“I want to thank President Kenyatta. I recently sent a trade delegation to Kenya to get market for our surplus sugar and he accepted to buy it. Uganda produces up to 560,000tonnes of sugar and we consume only 380,000 tonnes; leaving us a surplus of over 180,000,” said Museveni emphasising the need for regional integration and market.

Museveni emphasised the NRM government’s journey in revamping Uganda’s economy that previously hang in balance citing that Revenue collection in 1986 stood at UGX5Bn which has since grown to UGX21Trn in 2020.

President Museveni commissioning of Mubende-Kakumiro-Kibaale-Kagadi road (107km) on Monday December 21

The Meeting with the leaders was graced by Greater Mubende NRM top brass: Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa, State Minister for Tourism, Mr Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi (also party Vice-Chairperson Central Region), among others.

Earlier, Museveni commissioned Mubende-Kakumiro-Kibaale-Kagadi road (107km). The road will boost trade and access to markets thus offsetting any transport hurdles and improve our standards of living.

