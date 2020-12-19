Contactless Deliveries Brings Success in 2020 Jumia ‘Black Friday’

Jumia riders masked-up make deliveries contactless in efforts to observe COVID-19 SOPs

Uganda – E-commerce platform Jumia has released a performance report for its highly popular Black Friday sale. The sale which ran from 6th – 30th November featured deals of up to 80% off on a wide assortment of products with support from partners like Coca-Cola, Pernod Ricard, Standard Chartered, DTB and many others.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, a lot of businesses were affected, unable to reach consumers and consumers alike struggled to access essential products ,where e-commerce platforms like Jumia came in to bridge the gap.

Particularly, Beauty and FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) products like supermarket items were among the most popular categories as a lot of consumers were stuck at home. Other popular categories were fashion, home appliances and mobile phones.

Jumia’s fintech solution product, JumiaPay which supports online transactions recorded over 55% growth vs last year’s Black Friday sale with 34% of orders being paid for with JumiaPay.

One of the factors that could have contributed to this growth is the introduction of contactless deliveries which Jumia introduced earlier in the year to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus as consumers were urged to pay online with JumiaPay rather than cash.

The Black Friday sale is an annual sale that happens every November and offers big discounts to consumers that they would otherwise not find on a regular day. The sale which originated in the U.S has now become a global phenomenon with all stores online & offline jumping on the trend.

Jumia is a leading e-commerce platform in Africa. It is built around a marketplace, Jumia Logistics, and JumiaPay.

JumiaPay facilitates the payments of online transactions within the Jumia’s ecosystem. With over 1 billion people and 500 million internet users in Africa, Jumia believes that e-commerce is making people’s lives easier by helping them shop and pay for millions of products at the best prices wherever they live. E-commerce is also creating new opportunities for SMEs to grow, and job opportunities for a new generation to thrive.