Boda-Boda Cyclist Knocked Dead in Bobi Wine Procession

Kabale – A Boda-Boda rider was, on Wednesday, crashed by a trailer along the kabale-Mbarara highway as he rode ahead of National Unity platform Presidential candidate Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi’s entourage.

Martin Niwomanya, aged 30, a resident of Kyanamira sub-county, Kabale district was on Wednesday at around 5 pm knocked dead at Nyakijumba along Kabale Mbarara highway in Kabale municipality as he was riding motorcycle number UEC 146X bajaj.

Niwomanya was following motor vehicle registration number UBH 780Z KIA driven by Obed Akiriho – both were coming from Kabale town heading towards Mbarara side, but as they approached Nyakijumba, Niwomanya knocked behind the KIA car and fell in the middle of the road where semi-trailer registration number UAX 327T/UAQ 027Z Scania driven by Pamba Sospateri from the opposite direction had approached, then crashed the rider to death

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional police Spokesperson confirms the incident and that police visited the scene, where both motor vehicle and motorcycle are parked in Police yard pending IOV inspection and postmortem was done.

Maate says that Preliminary Inquiries show carelessness of the rider(deceased) but police has commenced into Inquiries.