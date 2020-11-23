Woman Found Dead in Rukungiri River
Rukungiri – The Police in Rukungiri are investigating the circumstances under which a 28-year-old woman was found dead in river Rushaya in Kikarara parish, Bwambara Sub County.
The deceased has been identified as Bonicosila Nsimire a resident of Kibalama cell, Burama Parish in Bugangari Sub County Rukungiri District.
Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson, said that the Police are still locating her husband to record a statement.
Maate called upon the community that whoever could be having any information concerning her death to render it to the Police for their investigation.
“We’re still looking for the husband so that he can narrate to us the ordeal of his wife’s missing. We also call upon the community that whoever might be having any information that can help Police in investigation to render it so that the perpetrators are brought to book,” Maate noted in a statement.
The Police also caution the public to beware of the current rains that are making the streams filled up and thus threatening lives.
The body was rushed to Rwakabengo Health centre III mortuary for postmortem as investigations commence at Rukungiri central Police station vide CRB 3032/2020.